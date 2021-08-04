New Book by Wim Coleman: I.O.U

New York, NY, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Wim Coleman I.O.U hitting stores everywhere now.

To read the poetry of Wim Coleman is to venture into an intimate realm of humor, whimsy, intelligent flights of fancy, and cautionary tales—all told in a uniquely singular voice. He expertly weaves these pieces together to form a colorful tapestry of human experience enriched by great personal depth. I.O.U. is at once an immersive and expansive work by a master poet at the top of his game. —Rollin Jewett, playwright, poet, songwriter, singer, actor

Wim Coleman is a playwright, poet, novelist, and nonfiction writer. His poetry has appeared in many publications, and his play The Shackles of Liberty won the 2016 Southern Playwrights Competition. Novels that he has co-authored with his wife, Pat Perrin, include Anna’s World, the Silver Medalist in the 2008 Moonbeam Awards, and The Jamais Vu Papers, a 2011 finalist for the Eric Hoffer/Montaigne Medal. Wim and Pat lived for fourteen years in Mexico, where they created and administered a scholarship program for at-risk students. They now live in Carrboro, North Carolina. Both are members of PEN International.

Book Info:

Title: I.O.U

Author: Wim ColemanPublisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351288

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 148

Formats: Paperback and eBook