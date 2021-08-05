dbForge Schema Compare for PostgreSQL 1.2 Released with a Bunch of New Features

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Devart rolled out dbForge Schema Compare for PostgreSQL version 1.2. The release brought a number of new features and major improvements.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers for the most popular database servers, introduced the update of dbForge Schema Compare for PostgreSQL – version 1.2.

The update includes the following features and enhancements:

Text diff visualization control was improved to grasp schema differences quicker and more efficiently with customizable diff coloring.

The new Comparison Reports feature allows exporting comparison results in the most popular file formats: HTML, Excel, and XML.

Generation of custom pre- and post-synchronization scripts to be run before or after schema synchronization; this feature was added for better control over database deployment.

Support for comparison and synchronization of materialized views in Amazon Redshift was added.

The Object Filter feature allows the user to fine-tune database deployment by excluding objects from synchronization according to the specified filter condition.

Heroku Cloud connectivity was added.

dbForge Schema Compare is a tool for easy and effective comparison and synchronization of Amazon Redshift and PostgreSQL database structure differences.

To learn more about the recent release, refer to

https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-schema-compare-for-postgresql-v-1-2-rolled-out.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.