Dental Imaging Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 – Increasing number of dental practices & rising dental expenditure

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dental imaging market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The increasing number of dental practices & rising dental expenditure, technological advancements, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure for details: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=109621591

The APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period (2020–2025).

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for dental imaging technology in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among other APAC countries. Considering this factor, a majority of global companies are focusing on developing and expanding their R&D capabilities and distribution networks in this region.

North America holds the largest share in the dental imaging market.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. This is due to the presence of a large number of players in the dental imaging market, increasing awareness among patients, and the rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentists. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, witnessed the highest growth, which is driven by factors such as the increasing focus of emerging and leading market players on developing Asian markets, rise in disposable incomes, comparatively lenient regulatory guidelines, and growing dental tourism market.

Key Players of Market

The prominent players in the dental imaging market include Envista Holdings Corporation (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), ACTEON Group (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Carestream Dental, LLC (US), VATECH Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Owandy Radiology (France), DÜRR DENTAL SE (Germany), Midmark Corporation (US), Genoray Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd. (Japan), 3Shape (Denmark), PreXion, Inc. (US), Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.(China), Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy), Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Align Technology Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP (Japan), and FONA Italy (Italy).