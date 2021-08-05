Veterinary Pain Management Market worth 1.66 Billion USD by 2023 – Growth in companion animal adoption

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The veterinary pain management market was valued at USD 1.06 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to growth in companion animal adoption, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and their rising income levels in developed economies, growing prevalence of animal disease causing pain and inflammation, and rising adoption of pet insurance with growing animal health.

Browse 232 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 237 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Veterinary Pain Management Market”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global veterinary pain management market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in veterinary pain management market, primarily due to the significant growth in pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Zoetis (US), Merck Animal Health (US), Elanco (US), Chanelle (Ireland), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Vetoquinol (France), Bayer (Germany), Norbrook (Ireland), Ceva Santé Animale (France), K-Laser (US), Assisi (US), and Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK). New product launches and acquisitions were the major strategies adopted by these payers to maintain their positions in the veterinary pain management market