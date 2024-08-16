Animal Artificial Insemination Market Expected to Reach USD 3.91 Billion by 2033 at a 6.0% of CAGR

According to recently unveiled statistics by Future Market Insights, the global animal artificial insemination market is set to surpass USD 2.18 billion in 2023. This growth reflects the increasing adoption of artificial insemination (AI) in animal breeding, driven by its numerous advantages over natural breeding methods.

Artificial insemination is valued for its ability to enhance genetic traits, improve disease control, and boost reproductive efficiency. These benefits are fueling the market’s expansion, with projections indicating that the market will reach approximately USD 3.91 billion by 2033. This represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% throughout the forecast period.

One key driver of this growth is the rising initiatives by various governments worldwide to ensure food security, which is expected to sustainably drive demand for artificial insemination in animals. Additionally, the increasing demand for genetically superior quality cattle breeds will have a positive impact on the market. The surge in consumption of animal protein and the rising demand for high-quality milk and dairy products are set to fuel the demand for animal artificial insemination procedures between 2021 and 2031.

Global meat production has increased in the past several years and is estimated to increase from 218 million tons to 376 million tons by 2030. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the U.S. meat consumption was on average 35kg per capita in 2020.

There also has been an increase in per capita consumption of milk and milk products. According to the OECD and FAO, in 2020, the global per capita dairy consumption of milk and dairy products was estimated at 113.7 kg. Also, it is estimated that this number is expected to increase by 44% by 2029. The rise in consumption of animal proteins and milk products has made dairy farmers and livestock breeders focus on obtaining genetically better breeds for large-scale production. This also is expected to boost the growth of the Global Animal Artificial Insemination Industry.

Key Takeaways from Animal Artificial Insemination Market Study

Despite restricted growth amid the pandemic crisis, the demand for artificial insemination is expected to witness a small push and thus, is expected to rise nearly 5.4 % CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

between 2021 and 2031. Growing awareness regarding animal health and growth in per capita animal expenditure are the key factors attributable to the rising demand for the artificial insemination process.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share of 93% of the North American animal artificial insemination market through the forecast period.

of the North American animal artificial insemination market through the forecast period. In 2021, Germany led the European animal artificial insemination market, followed by France and the U.K., accounting for more than 20% and 15 % respectively.

and respectively. China is the fastest-growing market in East Asia, exhibiting a 7.4% CAGR through 2031.

“Research and development initiatives by governments coupled with advancements in biotechnology and animal science will offer lucrative growth opportunities for Global Animal Artificial Insemination Industry,” said a FMI Analyst.

Artificial insemination (AI) in animals has transitioned from being just a novel method to impregnate the female to be an advanced technique used for improving the livestock by protecting it from various infectious diseases.

Greater focus on innovation coupled with advancements in biotechnology to avoid animal diseases is expected to create a favorable platform for the development of artificial insemination products, especially, in high-income economies such as the U.S., U.K. Germany. Artificial insemination (AI), Embryo transfer (ET), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), and somatic cell nuclear transfer are some of the emerging technologies in this space.

Continued investments in research towards genetic improvements could improve the breeding quality of animals using artificial insemination procedures, hence providing opportunities for market growth.

Who is Winning?

The global market is set to expand due to the growing demand for animal services and the rising prevalence of animal diseases. To expand their product offerings, leading players within the market are focused on expanding by pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and collaboration as one of their key growth strategies. Also, this would allow the key players to strengthen their presence in the region as well as global markets.

Some of the leading players in the Global Animal Artificial Insemination Industry include but are not limited to Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Swine Genetics International, Revival Animal Health Inc., Jorgensen Laboratories Inc., Agtech Inc., ABS Global, Inc., Continental Plastic Corporation, and IMV Technologies.

Animal Artificial Insemination Market by Category

Product Type

Insemination Equipment Catheters Micromanipulation Pipettes Insemination Gun

Artificial Insemination Syringe

Insemination Sheath

Artificial Insemination Applicator

Reagent Media Bovine Media Equine Media IVF Media

Thawer

Accessories

Artificial Insemination Kits

Others

Artificial Insemination Straws

Animal Type

Canine

Feline

Swine

Bovine

Equine

Ruminant

Procedure Type

Semen Collection Procedures Artificial Vagina Electrostimulation

Insemination Procedures Recto Vaginal Spectrum Vaginal



Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

