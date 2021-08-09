From Inspired By a Doctor to Becoming One

Youngstown, Ohio, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — At a young age Lawrence Schmetterer remembered hearing about the first human heart transplant that was successfully completed in Cape town, South Africa by Dr. Christian Barnard. This medical achievement stayed with him and inspired him to become a doctor himself. Now, Dr. Schmetterer has his own practice in Youngstown, Ohio and performs advanced surgeries across many hospitals in Ohio as well.

Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer, M.D., F.A.C.S. is one of the top and most trusted thoracic and vascular surgeons in Youngstown and Warren, Ohio. He’s been practicing medicine for over 34-years and sees patients in Youngstown, Austintown, Boardman, Warren and Salem, Ohio, with hospital privileges at all the area’s major hospitals including Mercy St Elizabeth’s Boardman and St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown, The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods, Salem Regional Medical Center, and Steward – Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Dr. Schmetterer is known for treating Venous Disease, including varicose veins. Additionally specializing in Thoracic, Arterial and Mediastinal Disease.

Let’s take a look at what he does in these categories:

For thoracic (Lung Disease), Dr. Schmetterer treats many patients with lung cancer or infections within the chest. He may perform a Thoracotomy. This procedure provides the surgeon with safe access to most areas of the chest. In most cases the incision is minimalist, sparing muscle and nerves, meaning that muscles and nerves are not cut or compressed. This provides for a quicker, less painful recovery and a smaller scar. Following surgery, Dr. Schmetterer also places a pain buster catheter inside the chest at surgery, which further reduces postoperative discomfort.

For Mediastinal Disease Treatment, evaluation often begins with a biopsy which is typically completed in a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Further treatment may also be completed with a minimal approach, but at times will require more extensive surgery. The mediastinum comprises the area between the lungs and outside of the heart and greater vessels. This can be the site of abnormalities of a congenital nature, or benign or malignant growths.

For Venous Disease Treatment, Dr. Lawrence Schmetterer is a vascular surgeon and specializes in treating varicose veins, leg pain and vascular issues right here in ohio.

For Arterial Diseases; whether it’s minimally invasive aneurysm repair, carotid artery endarterectomy, minimally invasive treatment of peripheral vascular disease or arterial bypass surgery, seeing Dr. Schmetterer is the best medical option for you.

Whatever type of leg pain you may be feeling, if you are living in the TriCounty Area of Northeast Ohio then chances are that Dr. Schmetterer is the best option for you. If you need more information or medical assistance contact: (330) 443-0111 or www.schmetterermd.com