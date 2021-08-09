A step-by-step guide to starting your online business with Magento

San Jose, CA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Is it is the first online business that you are going to start on your own? Would it be enough to take guidance from freelance Magneto developers? There must be many questions that shall be arising in your head and going round and round. Here, we will give you a brief idea on how to get started with Magento without much need from the outsources.

While there are so many questions to get an answer to, you need to be sure of choosing Magento to build up your E-Commerce website. Those new to this business may not know that Magento is the most popular eCommerce platform throughout the world. We may not be able to take the decision on your behalf, but we will surely help you understand if Magneto is the right platform or not.

What are the benefits of using Magento?

As a beginner, entrepreneurs need to know the benefits that they can get while building their eCommerce site using Magento services. If you ever aren’t convinced, feel free to look for other options as well.

Benefits of using Magento –

Easy installation

Free of cost

Permits various SEO services

The great response over mobile phones and other devices

Highly customizable

Permits to choose your web hosting provider

Give access to various payments methods

What is the cost of Magento?

Though the installation and usage of the Magento E-Commerce platform are free of cost, yet there are a lot of expenses associate with the service. Mostly the cost of the services increases when focusing more on customization and building out the process. You can do research on what needs to be done with your site, as you may also need a Magento freelance developer to set everything in order.

There is no estimate that can be told for the services of the Magento E-Commerce platform. Your cost may vary depending upon the project and the need of the business enterprise. To customize your site and build it at a reasonable price, you may need to spend somewhere around $1000 to $20,000. If you have a range of high budget, you can spend more as per your pocket. Therefore, you can say that Magento is a feasible E-commerce platform for big and small businesses.

Steps of getting started with Magento

Step 1 – Open Magento’s website: Before you shall begin your work with Magneto, look around the site as many technical terms are understandable by the developers. As you are ready to begin with, the free trial, sign up to the website and get more access to the site.

Step 2 – Start managing your admin page: On your e-mail, you will get a confirmation e-mail with some URLs from which you can connect to your admin page on the Magento Website. From here, you will be redirected to the dashboard of your store, where you can make necessary changes as per your business idea.

Step 3 – Select your hosting server: There are many sources from where you can get specialized hosting for your Magento store. Keep in mind that you need to have a strong server as per the requirement of your business. You can pick the hosting from known companies such as SiteGround who are excellent in their provided services.

Step 4 – Select the desired theme for your online store: There are many free themes available for you to choose from. It will make your work a bit easier and also you need not pay for a paid theme. Also, if you have the budget, you can ask your developer to build a customized theme for your business requirement.

Step 5 – Add Functionalities to your store: Everyone wants to have some key features in their online store that are distinct from the ones that are existing on other’s websites. Magento E-Commerce platform come with extensions that can be installed to define the features of your store. You can choose the free ones or the paid extensions, whichever suits you better.

Step 6 – Design your store: Designing a store and customizing it can be both fun and tricky at the same time. You will find “Select & Customize Your Design” in the menu option, and from there, you make the following changes as your suitability. Make sure to keep the design simple yet modern to attract potential customers to your store.

Step 7 – Create your Database: Once you are done with the theme selection and designing of your store, the next thing you need to focus upon is setting up your site’s database. Here you will be required to fill in the following details – Name of your store, E-mail address, Payment & Shipping methods, Products and their categories and others.

Step 8 – Fill up the Products and its detail: You will get the option on the menu bar to add products to your store. Depending upon your business criteria, you can add up as many products as you want. It also gives an option to unselect or delete any product from your store. After adding up the products to your online store, you will be required to fill in their details.

It would help if you were absolutely confident about the description of your products and other details that are to be described. The details of the products/services may include the following –

Unique and eye-catching product name

Setting the price of the products

Descriptions should be informative

SKU Number

Weight & Material description

Returnable and delivery details

After you are done with filling in the details, click on the “Save and Continue Edit” button. Furthermore, follow the steps that are to be edited thereafter.

Step 9 – Post images and Add Keywords:

After placing the price of the products, make sure you add its images as they are quite essential.

Take it this way, if you are visiting a site to purchase something, the first thing you’ll notice is the images of the product. If there is no image of the product, even the potential customers won’t make the purchase at all.

In addition, make sure you place the target keywords to attract potential buyers on the web.