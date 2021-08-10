Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2020 to 2030

Global Organic Chemicals Industry Current Scenario and Future Outlook

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

With the vaccination process picking up pace in countries like China, India, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany, manufacturers are gradually heading towards the road to recovery with an improved supply chain and streamlined production activities.

A new study by Fact.MR states that, the depletion of fossil fuels and strict regulations associated with environment pollution are key factors that are aiding the adoption of bio-based platform chemicals. Rapid growth of the green chemistry sector will also contribute to developments in the industry.

Strong growth of disposable income and wide scope of applications, including agrochemicals, cosmetics, plastics, and chemical reactions, are likely to aid the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market over the coming years. Players in the market are increasingly using eco-friendly and biodegradable offerings to improve market accessibility through supply and distribution channels. Investments in research for biocatalysts and easy access to biomass feedstock are likely to positively impact production, allowing for better product quality without substantial changes to the composition of the end product.

“Growing demand for bio-based platform chemicals from end-user industries, stricter regulations on the application of conventional petroleum-based chemicals, and changes in consumer preference on eco-friendly products are key factors driving long-term growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market.”

Market Segmentation

Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Analysis 2015-2019 And Forecast 2020-2030, By Application

Plastic Formulation

Bio-fuel

Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Solvents

Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Analysis 2015-2019 And Forecast 2020-2030, By Type

C3 Platform Chemicals

Glycerol

Hydroxypropionic Acid

C4 Plat Form chemicals

Succinic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

C5 Platform chemicals

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

C6 Platform Chemicals

Sorbitol

Glucaric Acid

5-Furan Dicarboxylic Acid

Key Takeaways from Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report

Strict regulations on petroleum-based products and application in drug development to generate growth opportunities.

Consumer preference towards eco-friendly offerings and tech innovations will provide impetus to players in the bio-based platform chemicals market.

Bio-glycerol holds a major market share with a wide scope of application in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

North America is a dominant bio-based platform chemicals market, driven by significant investments into the pharma sector, in addition to strict environment regulations.

The COVID-19 pandemic will result in short-term decline in the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market, but long-term prospects look bright.

Product Research Efforts to Provide Impetus to Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market

The bio-based platform chemicals market is moderately consolidated in nature, and is characterized by significant market share among market leaders in terms of volume and value. Leading players are focused on strategic collaborations with the aim of bolstering scope of applications for bio-based platform chemicals, generating new revenue streams in the years to come.

Arzeda announced the expansion of its protein design platform, aimed towards applications in the commercial deployment of designer enzymes in the food sector, for the development of sustainable, nutritional ingredients.

Cargill and Virent Inc have joined hands to analyze the scope of applications for corn dextrose, to be used as a feedstock with the help of bio-forming technology for low-carbon bio-fuels and biochemicals.

More Valuable Insights on Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR has given readers a comprehensive analysis of the global bio-based platform chemicals market, covering historical demand for 2015 – 2019 and forecast information for the period of 2020 to 2030. The report covers key insights on the bio-based platform chemicals market on the basis of type (c3 (glycerol and 3-hydroxypropionic acid), c4 (succinic acid, fumaric acid, malic acid, and aspartic acid), c5 (levulinic acid, glutamic acid, lactonic acid, and xylitol), and c6 (sorbitol, glucaric acid, and 2,5 furan dicarboxylic acid)) and application (plastic formulation, bio-fuel, cosmetics, paints & coatings, solvents, and others), across four key regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

