RWE Solutions Market worth USD 2.3 billion by 2026

The study involved four major activities to estimating the current size of the real world evidence solutions market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step focused on validating these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Revenue Share Analysis, bottom-up and top-down approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the sizes of segments and sub-segments.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The rising geriatric population (and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases) is a key factor driving the growth of this market. The shift from volume- to value-based care, delays in drug development (and the subsequent increase in development costs), growth in R&D spending, and support from regulatory bodies for the use of RWE solutions are some of the other major factors that are driving the growth of this market. However, the reluctance to rely on real-world studies and the lack of universally accepted methodological standards for data collection are restraining the growth of this market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global RWE solutions market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

The Services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on component, the market is segmented into data sets and services. In 2020, the services segment accounted for a larger share of 58.8% of the global RWE solutions market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The rising need to convert data into actionable evidence, the growing need to reduce drug development delays, and the availability of a large volume of healthcare data are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The Oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on the therapeutic area, the RWE solutions market is broadly categorized into oncology, neurology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, and other therapeutic areas. The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of 24.8% of the RWE solutions market in 2020. This segment is projected to reach USD 560.5 million by 2026 from USD 285.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of clinical trials conducted for oncology and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.

North America was the largest regional market for real world evidence solutions market in 2020

The global RWE solutions market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 60.8% of the global market. Factors such as the favorable regulatory environment, the increasing number of payers using RWD, the growing number of RWE service providers, and the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies adopting RWE for drug approval processes are driving the growth of the RWE solutions market in North America. The Asia Pacific market, however, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives for the adoption of RWE studies, the rising burden of chronic diseases, increasing demand for better healthcare services, and the increasing geriatric population are driving the growth of the RWE solutions market in the Asia Pacific.

The key players operating in the global Orthopedic Bracing Market are IQVIA (US), IBM Corporation (US), ICON plc. (Ireland), PAREXEL International Corporation (US), PPD, LLC (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Syneos Health, Inc. (US), Anthem, Inc. (US), Clinigen Group plc. (UK), Medpace Holdings Inc. (US) and Flatiron Health, Inc. (US).