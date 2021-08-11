New Book by Lolita Ditzler The View from a Midwest Ferris Wheel

New York, USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Lolita Ditzler The View from a Midwest Ferris Wheel hitting stores everywhere now.

“Love is written in the details. With a precisely crafted account of the early years of her more than 50-year marriage, this writer knits together a love story sketched in charcoal images of a young girl growing up in a conventional farm community in middle America. It was the 50s and America had not yet broken from a more chaste lifestyle. It was an era in deep contrast to today. The writer, with the use of extravagant detail, does a delightful job of drawing the reader back to the 50s. Falling in love was another story those days.”—Susan Dixon, retired editor

Lolita Ditzler, a longtime member of the Illinois Woman’s Press Association and the National Federation of Press Women, has received numerous awards for articles that appeared in area newspapers and national magazines. The literary magazine Midwest Review 4 published her essay, “Life With Linda,” about her developmentally different daughter who died of breast cancer at age forty-eight. The story received a first in the IWPA 2017 contest and the NFPW contest. She also belongs to the Chicago Writers Association and Wisconsin Writers Association.

Book Info:

Title: The View from a Midwest Ferris Wheel

Author: Lolita Ditzler

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351271

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 348

Formats: Paperback and eBook