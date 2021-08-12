a1qa conducted an online roundtable in partnership with The BTN

Lakewood, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, a1qa moderated a virtual roundtable “Driving Transformation – Future Strategies in Engineering Quality” hosted by The Business Transformation Network (The BTN). It was an insightful session for open-minded top management striving to explore novel strategies of troubleshooting their QA pain points.

Being a global network that disseminates in-depth knowledge for IT players, The BTN partnered with a1qa – an experienced software testing company – to unveil the synergy between QA and digital transformation.

The a1qa team, including Dima Tish, Head of global business development, and Alex Pechinsky, QA consulting group expert, provided some insights on QA best practices:

– How to build a well-balanced QA strategy with an appropriate ratio of test automation and manual testing?

– How to balance between saving QA costs, software quality, and fast delivery?

– How to navigate among the pool of technologies?

With test automation as one of the main topics, a1qa’s experts shared their expertise on introducing automated testing contributing to satisfying end users’ needs, accelerating time to market, and mitigating QA risks by focusing on the problem, quality, and standards.

“One could say that automating everything is the only way out to deliver software products faster day by day. To grow exponentially, it’s not only about short-term strategies for incredible velocity. But it’s about providing managed outcomes as well as stable quality able to address business needs and show the market game-changing IT solutions,” Dima Tish added.

About a1qa

With over 18 years in SQA, a1qa has served 800+ clients, including enterprises from the F500 list across multiple industries. By constantly nurturing their QA arsenal with 10+ in-house CoEs and R&Ds, a1qa’s 800+ QA specialists support customers in smoothly performing digital transformation programs while applying QA best practices. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

