Reveal Global Expands Solutions and Recruitment with New Leader, Heather Bowers

Charlotte, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Reveal Global announced Heather Bowers as its new Practice Leader for the ART (Adjunct Recruitment Team) Solution and Recruitment Operations, this month.

Bowers brings 21 years of experience in Talent Acquisition across multiple industries to the Reveal Global Executive Team. Bowers’ resume includes over 15 years of specialization in the healthcare industry and significant success managing teams and driving results in the recruitment process.

“I believe that a personal and a professional approach are equally paramount for a candidate, stakeholder/hiring leader, and overall team success. Much of my career has focused on the importance of working together, efficiency in our work, and performing better because of one another. This is why Reveal’s focus on Purpose-Driven Recruitment™ was a key appealing factor for me,” said Bowers of her latest career achievement.

Before joining Reveal, Bowers was with Cielo Talent, where she led her team in talent acquisition for the largest not-for-profit health organization in South Carolina. She has a proven track record in designing and implementing operational strategies while providing functional and technical guidance to a team that delivered best-in-class service to all.

Marc Hutto, CEO of Reveal Global, had this to say of bringing Bowers into the leadership fold:

“She is naturally driven with an infectious sense of optimism which has helped her build strong relationships with others. Heather generates enthusiasm quickly and encourages others to reach their goals. I have seen the success that she strives for as she has championed bold ideas and believes great leaders stretch the boundaries of what seems possible while challenging people to rise to the occasion.”

Before joining Cielo, Heather managed a regional office for Randstad, where she specialized in creating efficiencies within processes and delivering results.

About Reveal Global:

In today’s dynamic global marketplace, finding the right talent and sales leads to grow your business is a full-time job. At Reveal Global, we’ve been doing it for decades. The leader in talent sourcing, research and acquisition, Reveal matches the right candidates with the best employers with greater efficiency, transparency, and integrity than anyone else.

With offices on two continents, experience in 43 countries (so far…), and a “pay it forward”​ approach with our clients, Reveal boasts clients that range from Fortune 1000 companies to small entrepreneurial firms throughout North and South America and EMEA. Reveal Global also has in-depth institutional knowledge and multilingual capabilities, allowing the team to adapt to virtually any country or industry from finance to pharmaceuticals, entertainment to aerospace.

To learn more about Reveal Global and the ART Solutions team or to connect, please visit www.revealglobal.com.