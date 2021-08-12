Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market worth $7.3 billion – Programs Focusing on Increasing the Awareness of NIPT

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Growth in Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this NIPT Market.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The trisomy applications segment accounted for the largest share of the global NIPT market in 2018.

Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing maternal age and the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the NIPT products market in 2018.

Based on end user, the NIPT products market is classified into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. In 2019, diagnostic laboratories formed the largest and fastest-growing end users of NIPT products. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as the implementation of initiatives by diagnostic laboratories to provide safe and effective prenatal tests and rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America dominated the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, followed by Europe. The large share of this market can primarily be attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for significant investments in technology in this region. Growth in the North American market is supported by the presence of a better reimbursement structure and a favorable funding scenario for research activities, rising awareness about NIPT, and the increasing demand for the early detection of birth defects in this region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)

Illumina is one of the major players in the non-invasive prenatal testing market. The company offers a range of highly interconnected products related to sequencing, genotyping, gene expression, and molecular diagnostics. It also offers whole-genome sequencing, genotyping, NIPT, and support services which further strengthen its market position.

