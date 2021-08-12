Functional Bottled Water Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Functional Bottled Water market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Functional Bottled Water

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Functional Bottled Water. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Functional Bottled Water Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Functional Bottled Water, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Functional Bottled Water Market.

Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including demand, product developments, revenue generation and service offerings of bottled water across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of bottled water during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Market Segments Covered By Product Spring Bottled Water Purified Bottled Water Mineral Bottled Water Sparkling Bottled Water Artesian Well Bottled Water Tap Bottled Water Distilled Bottled Water

By Sales Channel Wholesale Sale of Bottled Water Bottled Water Sold at Supermarkets Bottled Water Sold at Convenience Stores Bottled Water Sold by Online Retailers Bottled Water Sold at Grocery Stores

By Size Less than 300 ml Bottled Water 300-350 ml Bottled Water 350- 550 ml Bottled Water 1 – 3 Liter Bottled Water 3-5 Liter Bottled Water More than 5 liter

By Packaging PET Bottled Water Glass Bottled Water

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania MEA



Bottled Water Market – Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the bottled water market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyses crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with bottled water. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies manufacturing bottled water, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analysed for each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels are available in terms of “US$ Mn”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a service provider can look to achieve along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales perspective in the global bottled water market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for bottled water has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of bottled water, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the service of providing of bottled water has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take pre-emptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the bottled water market. Prominent companies operating in this market include, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd., Nestle SA, Voss of Norway ASA, FIJI Water Company LLC, Mountain Valley Water Co., Societe des Eaux Minerales d’Evian SA., and PepsiCo, Inc.

