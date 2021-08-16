Automotive LiDAR Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive LiDAR Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Automotive LiDAR Market size is expected to value at USD 223.2 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles, and mandatory administrative regulations for incorporation of safety measures such as AEB braking systems installations, majorly in the developed economies such as U.S. and the UK.

Key Players:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

LeddarTech

Novariant, Inc.

Phantom Intelligence,Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Teledyne Optech

Valeo

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-lidar-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rise in the integration of safety systems in both autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles owing to increasing demand from end-user is expected to drive the growth of automotive LiDAR market over the forecast period. High-end demand for automation in booming automobile industry at various levels of vehicle production is expected to draw huge investment from industry participants, thereby propelling market growth across the globe in the years to come. Globally, the automotive LiDAR industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

LiDAR or LADAR is widely accepted surveying method that determines target distance by exemplifying the target area with pulsed laser light. LiDAR, which stands for light detection and ranging measures the reflected pulses from target location with a sensor. LiDAR displays digital 3-D representations of the target to the user. LiDAR is also used for laser scanning and 3-D scanning for application such as automotive and mobile applications.

The stringent government laws & regulation in regards to incorporation of safety systems in a vehicle is critical factor for market growth, in the recent years. Automotive LiDAR along with advanced driver-assistance system offer a full-proof collision avoidance system, which is consists of software and hardware interfaces. With reduction in the cost of hardware and addition of advanced front & rear cameras and radar is anticipated to drive demand for automotive LiDAR. Advent of cost-efficient software solution is estimated to offer an alternative source of revenue for service providers in automotive LiDAR industry.

Application Outlook:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems(ADAS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Cars

The advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the automotive LiDAR industry with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. The advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) is further divided into two sub-segments such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) sub-segment has witnessed massive growth, in the last few years, owing to the surging incorporation of automation technologies in the car driving and safety technologies.

Regional Outlook:

The automotive LiDAR market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in automotive industry, higher approval rate on the account of administrative regulations, mandate installation of automobile safety systems in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles, and existence of well-established automotive industry in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the automotive LiDAR with massive growth in forecast period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/