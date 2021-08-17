The Kim Hammergren Collection of Rare Vintage Jukeboxes and Other Items will be Auctioned Sept. 3-4 in Macon, Georgia

Macon, GA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Just like the news of Mark Twain’s death, reports of Preston Evans’s retirement have been greatly exaggerated. The longtime auctioneer will find himself conducting yet another major two-day auction event, in Macon, on back-to-back days and at a different venue each day, on Labor Day weekend, September 3-4. The sale will liquidate the estate of Kim Hammergren.

“The past eighteen months have been difficult in so many ways, and my heart goes out to all who have been severely affected by the pandemic,” Mr. Evans said from his home in Macon. “One loss that was especially difficult for me was the loss of my longtime friend, Kim Hammergren. I’m honored to have been asked by his wife Peggy and his children to liquidate his collections.”

Mr. Evans said a huge overflow of items, especially jukebox parts and accessories, will be sold in Auction #1, on Friday, September 3rd, at 1011 Bass Road in Macon. It will feature jukebox parts (including speakers and wall boxes) and jukeboxes that can be restored or used for parts, plus other kinds of interesting items that fans of Preston Opportunities auctions are accustomed to viewing and bidding on. Vintage motorcycles will be a component of Auction #1. A preview will begin at 8 am. The auction will start at 10:30 am (all times Eastern).

Auction #2, the following day, will be held at the former Mercy Grace Church building, about ten miles from the Friday venue. Offered will be a large selection of jukeboxes, Catalin and Bakelite radios from the 1930s and ‘40s, coin-ops, Coca-Cola machines, cash registers, slot machines, arcade games, trade stimulators, advertising items and more motorcycles, by names such as BSA, Cushman, Harley-Davidson and Triumph. Doors open at 7:30 am; the auction starts at 11:15 am.

The Friday auction will be conducted for a live audience only; no online bidding at all. The Saturday auction will be a live event with Internet bidding through LiveAuctioneers.com.

The large crop of vintage jukeboxes includes an excellent example of the Wurlitzer 950 – the “king of jukeboxes” – so rare that one rarely appears at auction. Also up for bid will be a companion to the Wurlitzer 950, an out-of-this-world 430 speaker. Only about 280 of the speakers were produced, in 1942. Both jukebox and speaker were designed by the renowned Wurlitzer designer Paul Fuller. Other hard-to-find jukeboxes from the 1940s-1960s will also be featured.

One of Mr. Evans’s favorite items in the sale is the Mills Panoram movie machine, a forerunner of the early jukeboxes. “It came out around the time that silent movies were prevalent,” he said. “I’ve owned one or two of these machines myself. Some of the film is a little bit risqué for the times.”

Of special interest is an open-top 1920 Acme tanker truck, manufactured in Cadillac, Michigan and once used to haul gasoline from the Michigan oil refineries to gas stations. It shows the logo for MUSGO gasoline, a popular brand from the ‘20s and ‘30s. This remarkable early relic of petroliana is in top-notch condition; even the unusual solid rubber tires were replaced. The truck has been frequently exhibited in parades and other events throughout western Michigan.

The auction will also feature vintage neon signs, including a neon Hollywood sign 16 feet long and 2 feet tall, and a motel sign. “I’ve never seen as many incomparable neon signs as there are in this sale,” Mr. Evans said. Additional items include vintage movie posters for the game room, man cave memorabilia and more. The emphasis, though, will be on jukeboxes – and lots of them.

“Kim and I worked together for years, looking for interesting finds from all parts of the country,” Mr. Evans said. “Kim sold some of his finds, but he was a hoarder like so many collectors are. He amassed a large stash of 45 rpm and 78 rpm records across all musical genres, plus the many jukeboxes and an unbelievable inventory of parts for restoring classic and vintage jukeboxes.”

The boxfuls of 45 and 78 rpm records posed a cataloging challenge for Mr. Evans, who has been working at a breakneck pace getting everything ready for sale. “Some of these records are rare and quite valuable,” he said, “but I just don’t have the time to go through them all. As a result, they’ll be sold in group lots, by musical genre. Record collectors are going to leave with some fantastic bargains.”

“As usual,” Evans said, “we will have options for those who desire better seating opportunities. There will be a big tent set up for the Friday auction, and the Saturday auction will be held inside, with comfortable seating and other accommodations.” There’s no admission charge for the Friday auction; admission to the Saturday auction will be $10 per person, with no perks.

However, the purchase of a color brochure for $25 includes admission to both auction days; $50 includes a brochure, admission to both auction days, seating, and a coupon for lunch; and $100 includes a brochure, admission to both auction days, the best seating and coupons for two meals.

All attendees must register for this auction. People can register through the Preston Opportunities website: www.prestonopportunities.com. Once the registration form is completed, it can be mailed to Karen Braswell, at 110 Clarksville Court, Macon, GA 31210. Her email address is kdbraswell01@yahoo.com. Mr. Evans can be reached via email at presto434343@yahoo.com.

To learn more about this auction, please visit www.prestonopportunities.com. To inquire about purchasing a brochure, or for any other matters, send an email to presto434343@gmail.com. or kdbraswell01@yahoo.com. Preston Opportunities can be reached by phone at 678-296-3326.

