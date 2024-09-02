Global Liquid Biopsy Market Set to Surge to USD 10,938.6 million by 2033, Driven by Rising Cancer Cases and Personalized Treatment Demand

The global liquid biopsy market is poised for extraordinary growth, with its value expected to leap from USD 1,538.3 million in 2023 to an impressive USD 10,938.6 million by 2033. This robust expansion, projected at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% over the next decade, underscores the increasing significance of liquid biopsy in modern healthcare.

The surge in the liquid biopsy market is primarily fueled by the rising incidence of cancer worldwide and the corresponding demand for early and accurate diagnosis. As biomedical research centers and the pharmaceutical industry focus on improving treatment efficacy, liquid biopsy is becoming a crucial tool in the early detection of pathological conditions, particularly cancer.

Traditionally, tumor tissue has been the gold standard for cancer characterization and diagnosis. However, the limitations associated with tissue biopsies, such as invasiveness and difficulty in accessing certain tumors, have prompted key players to explore the potential of liquid biopsy as a less invasive alternative. Recent studies have demonstrated the ability of liquid biopsy to determine the genetic profiles of cancer in patients, monitor treatment responses, and detect the early onset of therapy resistance.

The demand for personalized treatment options has also significantly propelled the adoption of liquid biopsy. With its ability to provide a comprehensive genetic analysis of tumors through a simple blood test, liquid biopsy offers a promising solution for tailoring treatments to individual patients’ needs.

Moreover, the affordability and accessibility of liquid biopsy are contributing to its rising popularity, even in emerging economies. For example, in India, liquid biopsy tests are increasingly available in numerous laboratories, making advanced cancer diagnostics more accessible to a broader population. Companies like 4baseCare are at the forefront of this trend, offering affordable and comprehensive genetic testing solutions across the country.

“Key players in the liquid biopsy market are actively working to reduce costs and expand their distribution networks, particularly in emerging markets where cancer cases are rising,” says an FMI analyst. “The large population base in these regions presents significant opportunities for market growth, making them a focal point for industry expansion.”

As the global liquid biopsy market continues to evolve, the industry is expected to witness significant advancements in technology and accessibility, further enhancing its role in the fight against cancer.

Key Takeaways from the Liquid Biopsy Market Report:

The North America liquid biopsy market is expected to account for a leading share of 50.84%. The United States is predicted to account for 43.8%, enjoying a dominant share in the global and regional markets.

The Europe market is anticipated to acquire a market share of 19.6% in 2023. Germany holds a prominent share in the region. In 2023, the country is predicted to amass a total of 6.6% share in the global market.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is predicted to expand at a robust CAGR of 26.4% through 2033.

In Asia Pacific, China and India display a remarkable percentage of growth, i.e., 29.7% and 24.4%, respectively, through 2033.

CTC (Circulating Tumor Cells) is projected to obtain a significant market share of 56.9% by biomarker type in 2023.

By sample type, blood sample type holds prominence in the liquid biopsy market.

Key Developments by Liquid Biopsy Market Players:

QIAGEN N.V. (the Netherlands), in May 2022, introduced a therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit, which is a new in vitro diagnostic test for the analysis of sensitive EGFR mutation.

Guardant Health, Inc., in June 2021, introduced Guardant360 Response test that finds variations in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) levels.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), in October 2020, gained United States FDA approval for the extended claims for cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 to be deployed as a companion diagnostic for an extensive range of therapies to manage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Biocept, Inc., in March 2020, agreed with a California-based Independent Physician Association (IPA) to offer its Target Selector liquid assay services to patients and physicians in the network.

