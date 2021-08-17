“The Future of Digital Customer Experience 2.0” virtual event by Group Futurista

Kuusalu Parish, Estonia, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista hosted the 2nd edition of its “Future of Digital Customer Experience” 2.0 Virtual Summit on the 12th August at 1500 BST/1000 ET. The Summit was hosted by David Wooldridge and sponsored by Platinum Sponsors, Trustpilot. TrustPilot is the leading online collaboration platform where people can review and read reviews of different businesses and it also has some premium features which provides businesses with thorough analytics of it’s reviews. The media partners for the event were RetailWire, SiliconIndia and Customer Data Platform Institute (CDPI).

This thrilling and intuitive session was opened by Bobby Mazloumi, of the Platinum Sponsor Trustpilot. He talked about the proper optimisation of one’s customer journey by leveraging the customer’s voice. Other speakers included Hari Pilai, from Sun Life, Brain Powers from Brightstar and Phani Korasala of Walmart International. The summit was filled by these enlightening discussions and was filled with different thoughtful ideas on the understanding of an organization’s customer base and how to personalize their experience individually in order to gradually grow the customer base and increase traffic.There were periodic Q&A sessions conducted by host, David Wooldridge as he took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes. These valuable insights provided many ways to change a company’s current digital CX strategy in order to drive success for an organization.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers was informative and knowledgeable. It provided a good opportunity for companies to re-evaluate their present Customer Experience strategies and adapt them or restructure them to meet the demands of contemporary times. The event closed out with a final keynote speaker, John Leighton, Head of Customer Service for EasyJet, who discussed in depth how the usage of AI was crucial to the future of Customer Experience in this new digital world.

