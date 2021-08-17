Worldwide Separations Solutions Innovator Advanced Materials Technology Chooses Delaware to Expand

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced Materials Technology, an innovative product development and manufacturing company whose separations solutions have been adopted globally by major pharmaceutical companies, has chosen Delaware as the site where it will expand its research and development (R&D) work, manufacturing operations and local footprint in order to further its worldwide impact on multiple industries.

Since its founding in Delaware in 2005, Advanced Materials Technology has been dedicated to researching and designing high-quality enabling materials for scientists around the world working in separation science. The company is known for creating the first small-particle core-shell packing material for High-Performance Liquid Chromatography using its own HALO® Fused-Core® technology, a solution that has been accepted by the global scientific community and has blazed the trail for competition.

Expansion will allow Advanced Materials Technology to continue to strengthen its capabilities and retain its innovative edge, which encompasses chromatographers in R&D and quality-control laboratories and serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food science, environmental, government and academic markets. The company currently employs 39 full-time employees and intends to nearly double its staff by adding 35 new full-time positions over the next three years.

“We are pleased that AMT will be expanding their operations here in Delaware,” said Governor John Carney. “As we continue to rebuild our economy, we should do everything we can to support innovation and good-paying jobs.”

Advanced Materials Technology currently leases more than 17,000 square feet of R&D, manufacturing and office space at Concord Plaza in North Wilmington and plans to lease an additional 12,380 square feet beginning this fall. The company’s expanded presence will strengthen the Delaware innovation ecosystem through R&D investment and intellectual property and further high-quality job growth in Delaware’s advanced chemistry, bioscience and manufacturing sectors.

Advanced Materials Technology is making a capital investment of $4.5 million – including $3 million for the renovation of its laboratory space – toward its growth and expanded operations. Supporting the company’s plans are grants that the company has been approved to receive from the Delaware Strategic Fund by the state Council on Development Finance: a Jobs Performance Grant of $89,705 and a Delaware Lab Space Grant of $619,000.

“AMT is a proven company in New Castle County that will be almost doubling its workforce with this grant funding,” stated New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “I look forward to watching AMT’s innovative and cutting-edge work in the biopharma industries help us win the future and believe the next big idea will come from the first county of the First State.”

Demand for “ready-to-go” laboratory space for growing companies whose work is based in wet labs – largely biology and chemistry companies – is extremely high throughout the United States. In 2020, Delaware approved its statewide lab grant program to address this issue and ensure that existing small companies can grow within the state and that the state can attract new businesses by increasing its inventory of much-needed ready-to-go lab space. The 2021-22 state budget includes $10 million for the program.

“These grants really tipped the scales on our decision to remain in Delaware,” said Advanced Materials Technology co-founder and President Tim Langlois. “With this funding, we will be able to focus on development of our products, provide additional employment opportunities and continue the community involvement we’ve established through internships with University of Delaware students and activities like Bike to the Bay.”

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.

About Advanced Materials Technology

Advanced Materials Technology, founded in 2005 and creator of HALO® Fused-Core® technology, has been focused on one mission – improving the presentation of the sample to the detector. Using its novel Fused-Core® particle design, the company has challenged conventional wisdom and engineered innovative solutions for the separations community. All company operations and functions are proudly located in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, with worldwide distribution and accessibility.