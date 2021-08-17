Learn how to make the Santiago Cake, the Oldest Traditional Recipe of Galicia

Galicia, Santiago de Compostela, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Santiago Cake is a traditional dessert from the capital of Galicia, Santiago de Compostela, that has been baked for many years, dating as far back as 1577. It is one of the most praised recipes of the region, an exquisite dessert and a must-try if you are visiting this city, or following the Camino de Santiago (The Way of St James) as a pilgrim to the shrine of the apostle St James (Santiago).

A Recipe fit for the Nobles that completed the Way of St James since Medieval Times

Back then, this typical Galician sweet of medieval origin was called the “Torta Real” or “Bizcocho de almendra” (Almond Cake). It was known for marking the end of the Jacobean route since it was given to the nobles as a gift after completing the pilgrimage way. The Indicación Geografica Protegida I.G.P (Protected Geographical Indication) protects this recipe of the Galician cuisine that consists of almond meal/flour, eggs, and sugar, with additional flavourings like lemon zest, even adding in some Galician Aguardiente Liqueur. The traditional way to present it is in a round shape, covered with icing sugar, with a stencil of the Cross of Santiago, as a typical sign of identity. When cut, this cake has a beautiful golden color, with an almond flavour and a spongy and grainy texture, a delight for the palate.

In medieval times, almonds weren´t as abundant as nowadays which is why the elaboration of this dessert was related to the economic power that each family had. It was a noble high-class delicacy back in the days considered a luxury and it is also said that the Santiago Cake was used for therapeutical purposes and only the aristocracy could consume it. The almond, of course, is the key ingredient, making this cake the most characteristic dessert in Galicia and a delicacy that anyone can enjoy nowadays. There is nothing better to sit down and eat a piece of the Santiago Cake along with a coffee or tea with family and friends.

Another popular way to enjoy this typical Galician dessert is to pair it with the Orujo de Galicia Liqueur (also known as Aguardiente – Fire Water!) originated from the fermented grape skins of the Galician local grapes.

Taste the History of the Way of St James

This cake is full of history and has a strong connection to the way of St James one of the most important religious peregrinations in the world. Numerous pilgrims travel to Santiago de Compostela, one of three holy towns in the world, to get forgiveness for all of their sins and also to try this special cake, a treat for the pilgrims who reached the tomb of St James the Great. There are different pilgrimage routes that you can walk on the Way of Saint James (Camino de Santiago), including the French Way, the Northern Way, the Silver Way, the Portuguese Way, the English Way, the Portuguese Coastal Way, the Primitive Way and the Finisterre Way to the Land´s End (Puerto de Finisterre Way).

The Scallop Shell will lead your way to Santiago de Compostela, an iconic marker of the way with loads of history and legends behind it. You will see the scallop shell (and yellow arrow) along the way and around the city, it is even worn by the pilgrims, a symbol of Santiago de Compostela, and the different ways leading to the Shrine of St James.

If you´d like to visit the city of Santiago de Compostela virtually join our Santiago de Compostela Virtual Walking Tour of the Cathedral and Old Quarter. Even walk with us virtually a lost camino trail of O Morrazo.

Both the Way of St James and the city of Santiago de Compostela are full of cultural and gastronomical traditions, not forgetting about the local typical Galician dessert the Santiago Cake. In fact, you cannot leave Santiago de Compostela without trying the Santiago Cake (Tarta de Santiago). If you can´t travel to Santiago de Compostela at the moment to taste it in person, we can bring this amazing recipe to your computer screen on our live virtual cooking demos where you can learn how to make the Santiago Cake, the Oldest Traditional Recipe of Galicia!

IMPORTANT NOTE: E&W will donate 1 euro from every booking made to Slow Food in the UK.

We are proud supporters of the Slow Food Movement.

Eat & Walkabout Food Wanderers / Slow Way Food Tours