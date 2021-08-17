Golf Tournament to Support The Hart Speech Foundation Set for Monday, October 11

Plymouth, MA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — The 10th Annual Hart Speech Foundation Golf Tournament will be “live” and “in person” this year. Scheduled for Monday, October 11, the event will be held at the Pinehills Golf Club, the vaunted 18-hole championship course designed by Nicklaus Design in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Golfers and non-golfers are encouraged to participate.

The Hart Speech Foundation is a recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The non-profit organization is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals who stutter through advocacy and scholarships for those in need of services.

The venue for this year’s tournament is Pinehills Golf Club. The bucolic expanse was created to rival the country’s most prestigious golf clubs. Conveniently located just off Route 3 at Exit 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts – just a short drive away from Boston and Cape Cod – Pinehills Golf Club is spectacularly set on over 300 acres of rolling hills punctuated by dramatic, glacially carved kettles and kames. From the beginner to the most experienced low handicap player, every member can test their skills on one of the best championship layouts in Massachusetts.

The tournament will feature a modified shotgun format. The tournament will begin at 11:00 a.m. The schedule of events includes registration at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm; 12:30 pm – shotgun tee-off & format: modified scramble; 4:00 pm- cocktails (cash bar); 5:00 pm – award dinner, raffle, silent auction.

The registration fee includes golf with cart and awards dinner. Donation is $700 for a foursome or $175 for a single golfer. There is also a dinner only option for non-golfers. Dinner only cost is $65.

Tournament sponsorships are available. Auction items are welcome.

Golf participants and Dinner Guests will be entered into a raffle to win a luxurious weekend on Nantucket. The weekend getaway includes a two-night stay at the Nantucket Hotel, named the #1 Luxury Hotel in America by Trip Advisor, two-day Jeep rental at Affordable Rentals, two round trip tickets on the Hy-Line Cruises ferry along with certificates for dinner or lunch at several of the local restaurants. The value of this prize is $2500. It is also possible to donate to enter the Nantucket Weekend Contest separately, the donation amount for each chance is $50 and are available on the website.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

Tournament Sponsor: $2500.00

Dinner Sponsor: $1500.00

Cart Sponsor: $1000.00

Hole Sponsor: $ 100.00

To RSVP or for more information, please contact Don Hart (617)852-8855 or via email at dphartlaw@verizon.net