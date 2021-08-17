Round Bar Types and it’s Benefits

Posted on 2021-08-17

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Round Bar is a long, cylindrical metal bar stock that has many industrial and commercial applications. Stainless Steel Round Bars is available in many metal types including Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel and more. These round bars are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, forms, materials, and dimensions, and can also be customized as per the needs of our customers. We also offer our products at the best possible price in the metal market. Our Performance has made us the leading Stockholders of ASME SA479 Round Bars.

Nandigram Metal Industries is one of the largest Round Bar Manufacturers in India. We are considered as one of the pioneer organizations engaged in Importing & Exporting a very huge quantity of Stainless Steel Round Bars. Nandigram Metal Industries offers a widespread collection of ASTM A276 Round Bar, which is very corrosion resistant in nature. Our ASME SA479 Round Bars are accessible to our valuable customers in a different range of diameters, wall thicknesses, and sizes, and quantities demanded and also at quite affordable rates. 

Round Bar Specification & Standard

Size-From 2.00mm to 6.35mm (0.078″ to 0.25″)diameter                

Thickness-5 mm To 500 mm thick in 100 mm TO 6000 mm             

Length-3 to 6meter & as per client requirements                         

Form-Round, Square, Hex (A/F), Bush, Rectangle, Flat, Wire Mesh

Finish-Bright, Black, Polish                                                   

Condition-Cold Drawn & Polished, Cold Drawn, Centerless Ground & Polished

Types of Round Bar

 

Uses of Round Bar

1.Round Bar Uses in Textile machinery

2.Round Bar Uses in the Oil and gas industry

3.Round Bar Uses in Medical Gas Pipeline Systems

4.Round Bar Uses in Pharmaceutical processing industry

5.Round Bar Uses in Fluid piping.

6.Round Bar Uses in Modern architecture.

7.Round Bar Uses in Water waste projects.

