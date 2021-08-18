Accel Research Sites selected for COVID-19 treatment trials 

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — Just over a year after Accel Research Sites enrolled its first patient in a trial for COVID-19 vaccines, the leader in clinical trials is moving to the next phase—testing of COVID-19 treatments.

Accel Research Sites will soon be starting its first clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments with three trials for Pfizer’s novel oral antiviral clinical candidate. The trials will take place at the St. Petersburg site with Dr. Hiten Upadhyay as the principal investigator.

“We were proud to be part of progress on a world scale with our team’s work on COVID-19 vaccine trials,” said Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel Research Sites. “But we’re always looking ahead. Effective treatments for this disease are the next challenge we must confront.”

The trial has three studies. First, researchers will look at high-risk patients who have tested positive. A second part will study lower risk patients who test positive. Finally, a study will look at those who have close contact with someone who tests positive as a possible preventative care method.

The treatment is taken orally and is meant for patients who do not need to be hospitalized to take at the first sign of infection. The study will seek adults who have tested positive within three days.

Recruitment will begin soon, with the study set to commence later this month. The study will likely enroll between 3,000 and 4,000 people over the course of several months.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases continues to grow daily in Florida and beyond. Accel Research Sites believes it is crucial to advance not only COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, but also COVID-19 treatment trials as the need for treatment options becomes more urgent across the state.

Those interested in participating can visit www.covidorlando.com. An Accel staff member will reach out to further determine eligibility.

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites. The company has been a leader in the fight against COVID-19, running 28 trials with more than 3,500 patients. In addition to COVID-19 treatments, the company is continuing vaccine and booster shot trials.

For more information about Accel, visit https://accelresearchsites.com/.

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

