Prime Healthcare Hospitals Advance Commitment to Senior Care Adding Additional Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditations

Ontario, California, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare announced today that 17 of its hospitals are now accredited as Geriatric Emergency Departments by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). The accreditation recognizes Prime’s commitment to providing a high standard of care that meets the unique healthcare needs of older adults.

According to the United States Census Bureau, by 2030, all baby boomers will be age 65 or older. “As the senior population continues to grow, it is increasingly important that hospitals and providers be prepared to address the unique health challenges facing older adults,” said Nicole Tidwell, Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Manager with ACEP. “Our goal at ACEP is to work with forward-thinking providers, like Prime Healthcare, to promote the highest standards of care that lead to optimal outcomes for seniors.”

The concept of geriatric emergency departments has advanced in the last 10 years. In 2014, ACEP along with the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Emergency Nurses Association, and American Geriatrics Society, released geriatric emergency department (ED) guidelines that recommend measures ranging from adding geriatric-friendly equipment and specialized staff, to more routine screening for delirium, dementia, and fall risk, among other vulnerabilities. These guidelines provide the foundation for geriatric emergency department accreditation.

“We are incredibly proud of our continued success in achieving this recognition at more of our locations throughout the country and applaud our hospital teams for their exceptional work in this area,” Sunny Bhatia, MD, Prime Healthcare Region I CEO and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. “Senior care remains a focal point for Prime and we continue to advance our goal of providing personalized, well-coordinated care to older adults throughout their emergency department and hospital experience.”

Prime Healthcare hospitals with Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation include:

Prime Healthcare voluntarily participated in the accreditation program, and these 17 hospitals met specific criteria and goals for emergency clinicians and administrators to target. In order to receive accreditation, an ED must incorporate best practices for geriatric care, including:

Ensuring physicians and nurses have all received geriatric-focused education specific to ED care.

Providing a standardized approach to care, including offerings such as warm blankets, reading glasses, hearing amplifiers, non-slip flooring, specialized lighting – all amenities that address common geriatric issues.

Ensuring optimal transitions of care from the ED to other settings (inpatient, home, community-based care, rehabilitation, long-term care) by developing preferred post-acute networks at each hospital.

Promoting geriatric-focused quality improvement and enhancements of the physical environment and supplies.

“The emergency department can be overwhelming for all ages, including older adults,” said Anne Xenos, Corporate Director of Senior Care for Prime Healthcare. “When seniors choose Prime Healthcare, they can feel confident they’ll receive personalized attention, including comprehensive evaluations, improved health screenings, and shorter wait times. We’re proud to lead the charge in providing better care for older adults across the country.”