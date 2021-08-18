Shop the Prestashop, Magento, and OpenCart modules by Knowband at amazing prices – August Sale is On!!

Noida, India, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — Knowband offers a minimum 15% discount on OpenCart Modules and a 20% discount on Prestashop and Magento Modules| No Coupon Code Needed

Knowband believes in providing its clients with the best eCommerce plugins at the most affordable prices. The company recently launched a Sale where the Prestashop and Magento modules are available at a minimum discount of 20%. In addition, the OpenCart extensions are available at a minimum of 15% for all the customers. Further, the sale will conclude on the 31st of August 2021.

What makes shopping from the Sale a must?

Prestashop addons are available at a fundamental discount of 20%: First, the starting discount on the Prestashop Addons is 20% and it can go higher. The customers can choose the must-have modules for your Prestashop store. For instance, Prestashop One Page Checkout, Prestashop Abandoned Cart, and Prestashop eBay Marketplace Integration Addon.

First, the starting discount on the Prestashop Addons is 20% and it can go higher. The customers can choose the must-have modules for your Prestashop store. For instance, Prestashop One Page Checkout, Prestashop Abandoned Cart, and Prestashop eBay Marketplace Integration Addon. OpenCart extensions are available at a minimum discount of 15%: Second, customers can shop the OpenCart extensions at a starting discount of 15%. Likewise, the discount goes up in certain modules. There are many must-have modules in the OpenCart extensions category. For instance, OpenCart Google Shopping module, OpenCart Mobile App Builder, OpenCart Social Loginizer, and more.

Second, customers can shop the OpenCart extensions at a starting discount of 15%. Likewise, the discount goes up in certain modules. There are many must-have modules in the OpenCart extensions category. For instance, OpenCart Google Shopping module, OpenCart Mobile App Builder, OpenCart Social Loginizer, and more. Magento modules are available at a minimum discount of 20%:Last, just like Prestashop, the minimum discount on the Magento extensions starts at 20%. The customers can choose from numerous options available for their eCommerce business. For instance, Back in Stock Notification Module, Magento Multi-Seller Marketplace, and more.

In addition to the above, Knowband also provides Free customer support for 3 months to all its prestigious customers. Further, Knowband is the best place to shop eCommerce plugins for your business. The company ensures timely delivery and tailors the modules as per the need of your store when contacted. After all, the company prospers only when its clients are prospering. Hence, shopping from the Knowband sale is the next big thing the customers should do for their business’s success.