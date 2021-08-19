Alight Tempe Improves Student Living

Posted on 2021-08-19

Tempe, Arizona, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Tempe is pleased to announce they improve student living with off-campus housing solutions. The apartment complex provides everything Arizona State University students need to live a better quality of life while remaining close to campus.

At Alight Tempe, students select the floor plan that best meets their needs, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. They can choose to room with their friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching service. Each apartment requires a per-person amenity fee, plus optional add-ons like extra-large bedrooms and parking options. Rent includes wired and wireless Internet access, electricity, in-unit laundry, furnishings, water and sewer, and access to community amenities.

Students living at Alight Tempe will enjoy all the comforts of home with features like a 4,000 square foot, 24-hour fitness center, two swimming pools with a hot tub, a new clubhouse with a business center and game rooms, a rooftop deck with grilling stations and a fire pit, and more. Social events take place throughout the year and are open to students and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student living options can find out more by visiting the Alight Tempe website or by calling 1-480-966-3300.

About Alight Tempe: Alight Tempe is an off-campus housing community for students attending Arizona State University. The comfortable apartments are fully furnished with pet-friendly options available. Each student pays a per-person rental rate to reduce problems due to roommates who can’t pay their share.

Company: Alight Tempe
Address: 1900 E. Apache Blvd.
City: Tempe
State: AZ
Zip code: 85281
Telephone number: 1-480-966-3300

