Growing Automotive Industry Is Creating Demand Opportunities For Supplemental Coolant Additives Market Over Forecast 2021

Supplemental Coolant Additives Market: Introduction

Supplemental coolant additives are a mixture of chemicals designed to fortify the coolant’s anti-corrosive properties and are vital for the health and longevity of any diesel engine. Automotive engines are prone to facing problems such as liner pitting which means accelerated corrosion in modern high-speed filters.

Cavitation and corrosion affect the engine life if maintenance with supplemental coolant additives is not added. Supplemental coolant additives are added to enhance or regenerate the coolant corrosion inhibiting properties after a certain period. Supplemental coolant additives are very beneficial for overall engine maintenance purposes.

Diesel engines emit more heat compared to other engine types, thus coolants play an important role in automotive diesel engine cooling. Supplemental coolant additives are used in the maintenance of such engines by retaining certain anti-corrosion, anti-scaling among other properties.

Supplemental Coolant Additives Market: Segmentation

The Global Market of Supplemental coolant additives can be segmented by: Form

Liquid

Powder

Gel (Solid contained with coolant filter)

The Global Market of Supplemental coolant additives can be segmented by: Application

Coolant Regeneration Properties

Anti-Corrosive

Others

The Global Market of Supplemental coolant additives can be segmented by: End Use

Industrial Machinery

Heavy Duty

Light Duty

Automobile

HVAC

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Supplemental Coolant Additives Market are:

Some of the Key Player of Supplemental Coolant Additives market are as follows:

Chemtex Speciality Limited

PRESTONE PRODUCTS CORPORATION

Cummins Filtration

Fleetgaurd Filters Pvt. Ltd.

Penray,

Dober .

Supplemental Coolant Additives Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the supplemental coolant additives market. Increase in the automotive sector demand in Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India is expected to drive the supplemental coolant additives market in the region.

Increasing economic development, and growing automotive demand in turn is expected to reflect in the growth of supplemental coolant additives market over the coming years.

Regions such as North America and Europe the importance of electrical automotive have started to gain traction in the market which is expected to slightly hamper the supplemental coolant additives market, adding to that the usage of alternative coolants which no longer require supplemental coolant additives are also gaining popularity amongst users which is expected to affect the demand for supplemental coolant additives in the region.

However, extreme climatic conditions in some of these regions and the need for high performance engines will ensure supplemental coolant additives stay relevant in the market.

