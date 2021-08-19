Antifungal Drugs Market Forecast Report By Type, Demand, Technology & Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Antifungal Drugs Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Antifungal Drugs Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025. Anti-fungal drugs, as the name suggests, are used to cure fungal infections. Common fungal infections such as ringworm, fungal nail infection, and vaginal infection typically occur on the external surface of the body, although specific fungal invasive infections occur in an internal body organs such as brain and lungs.

Key Players:

Novartis

Pfizer

Bayer Healthcare

Sanofi-Aventis

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Abbott Laboratories

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Enzon Pharmaceuticals

ID Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Antifungal Drugs Market include increasing occurrence of fungal infections across the globe, increasing consciousness, and ongoing research and development in anti-fungal drugs. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including occurrence of counterfeit drugs and resistance towards antifungal drugs.

The antifungal agents presently available for the treatment of complete fungal infections are: amphotericin B and lipid formulations of amphotericin B, azoles,5-fluorocytosine, ketoconazole, miconazole, fluconazole and itraconazole. Antifungal Drugs Industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The industry may be explored by drug type, dosage form, infection type, therapeutic indications and geography.

Class Outlook:

Azoles

Echinocandins

Polyenes

Allylamines

The “Azoles” segment led the Antifungal Drugs Industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth may include composition of important agents such as Vfend, Diflucan, and Noxafil, and extensive usage in the treatment of candidemia, blastomycosis, systemic candidiasis and ocular fungal infections.

Indication Outlook:

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Candidiasis

The “Dermatophytosis” segment led the market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing occurrence of skin infections in kids, and rise in the incidence of opportunistic fungal infections that will eventually surge the Dermatophytosis segment in the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Antifungal Drugs Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high patient consciousness levels, and R&D strength pertaining to new drug development.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Antifungal Drugs Industry comprise Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Inc. (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Beckman Coulter, Kramer Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Tecan Group, and Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

