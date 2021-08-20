Avery Dennison Corporation (US) and CCL Industries Inc. (Canada) are leading players in Self-Adhesive Labels Market

The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 46.5 billion in 2020 to USD 59.2 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast year. The growth is attributed to the change in style of labeling, innovative & sustainable labeling solutions, increasing urban population leading to the increase in demand for home & personal care products, and boost in demand for packaged food and ready-to-eat meals, due to the rising working population.

The self-adhesive labels market is quite fragmented, but it has large players, such as Avery Dennison Corporation (US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), All4labels Group (Germany), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris holdings Holdings S.A. (US), Fuji Seal International, INC. (Japan), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Skanem S.A. (Norway), and Torraspapel Adestor (Spain). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansions & investments, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, to increase their market shares and enhance product portfolios.

Mergers & acquisitions accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the self-adhesive labels market between 2016 and 2020. Key players such as Avery Dennison Corporation (US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), All4labels Group (Germany), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris holdings Holdings S.A. (US), Fuji Seal International, INC. (Japan), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Skanem S.A. (Norway) adopted these strategies to strengthen their business portfolios and presence in the self-adhesive labels industry.

CCL Industries Inc. is one of the leading label manufacturers and converters of pressure-sensitive and extruded film materials. Its customer base comprises global consumer products, healthcare, chemical, and durable goods companies. It operates through its four business segments: CCL (converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials), Avery (supplier of labels, specialty converted media, and software solutions), Checkpoint Systems (developer of RF and RFID based technology systems), and Innovia (producer of specialty, high-performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging, and security applications). The company has a foothold and a strong customer base in Canada.

It has corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts, US. The company has its presence in about 42 countries, globally, and has a label and tube license holder operating two plants in Indonesia.

Avery Dennison is one of the key players in the self-adhesive labels market and designs and produces a wide range of labelling and functional materials. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure-sensitive materials (for labels and graphic applications), tapes & other bonding solutions (for medical, industrial, and retail applications), tags, labels, and embellishments (for apparel), and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions (for retail apparel and other markets).

It operates through three business segments: Label and Graphic Materials; Retail Branding and Information Solutions; and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. It offers self-adhesive labels through the Label and Graphic Materials segment. This business segment is responsible for the production of the pressure-sensitive labels and packaging materials & films for graphic and reflective products.

