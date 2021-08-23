Wild Yam Powder Market Is Expected To Experience Mounting Demand As Result Of Advancing Pharmaceutical Industry 2021

The Wild Yam Powder Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Wild Yam Powder demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Wild Yam Powder Market Outlook across the globe.

Wild Yam Powder Market Overview

Wild yam powder market is expected to experience mounting demand as a result of advancing pharmaceutical industry. Numerous health benefits of wild yam powder including influence on hormones balance which is benefiting conditions like vaginal dryness, low libido, premenstrual syndrome, osteoporosis, hot flashes and menstrual cramps in young women.

Wild yam is grown with nearly 600 species globally, some species are growth with respect to application specific and are taken care of plantation accordingly. For instance, wild yam used as source of diosgenin for research laboratories for use of manufacturing steroids requires special care to be taken while growing.

Competitive landscape

Prominent global players of wild yam powder market includes BDS Natural Products, Herbal Advantage, Inc, Xi’an Rainbow Biotech Co. Ltd, Novoherb Technologies, Xtend-Life, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, Del Monte Foods, Inc, McCall Farms, A M Nutratech Private Limited and Frontier Co-op. among others.

Wild yam powder market global players are collaborating with regional players to ensure their global presence and reach till their targeted audience.

In addition to collaboration with regional players key players are also focusing on product innovation to meet mounting demand for wild yam powder for end-use based application. Wild yam powder companies are also collaborating with wild yam production firms to ensure higher margin of profitability in value chain.

Global Wild Yam Powder Market is Experiencing Downturn in Demand as COVID-19 Outbreak

nCoV has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. Halted production activity has resulted in eroding demand for wild yam powder during these pandemic. For the market to resurrect to its original form, production and planting activities should restart at force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020.

Wild Yam Powder Market Segmentation

Global wild yam powder market is bifurcated into three major categories: type, application and region.

On the basis of type, the global market for wild yam powder is divided into:

6%-90% Diosgenin

Above 90% Diosgenin

On the basis of process, the global market for rubber repair adhesive is divided into:

Hot Bond

Cold Bond

On the basis of application, the global market for wild yam powder is categorized as:

Food

Health Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Other

Based on the region, the global market for rubber repair adhesive is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Wild Yam Powder Market: Regional Outlook

North America region dominates the production of wild yam extract adhesive followed by Asia Pacific based market. U.S. and China are considered as leading manufacturer, backed by its increasing advanced agricultural and technological advancement in extraction activity in these region.

Furthermore, mounting food & beverages industry in developing economies like India is creating numerous growth opportunities for wild yam powder in regional market. However, with increasing number of old age population in Europe based region wild yam powder market with respect to cosmetic application especially for anti-aging creams to gain traction during the forecast period (2020-2030).

