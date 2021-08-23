Global Specialty Malt Market to Witness an Absolute $ Opportunity of US$ 2.3 Bn During Forecast Period 2020 – 2030

The Specialty Malt market report also covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, the study offers a dexterous background for acquiring heaps of information that likely consumers can use to ensure better gains at low expenditures. The presentation of insights on Specialty Malt market segmentation by type, application, and geography provides a critical angle of, what manufacturers are seeking for the stipulated timeframe.

Microbrewery is a brewery that produces small amounts of beer as compared to large-scale corporate breweries, and is independently owned. According to the US Brewers Association, significant growth opportunities exist in the microbrewery industry.

Specialty malt is a major ingredient in crafted beers, which adds flavor and color to the final product. Based on these trends, the specialty malt market is slated to grow at a positive 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). Demand of specialty malt is expected to grow exponentially in the food and beverage segment. On this backdrop, market will witness an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.3 Bn during forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Key Takeaways of Specialty Malt Market Study:

Europe accounts for more than one third share in the specialty malt market. The demand from this region is expected to show an upward trend during the forecast period.

Barley is expected to experience positive growth in comparison to malt sources, owing to high amount of production and availability.

Dry extract segment is expected to dominate the market and grow 1.7X during the forecast period.

Food segment is expected to be the fastest growing application for specialty malt, growing 1.9X during forecast period 2020 – 2030.

East Asia specialty malt market is anticipated to hold more than 15% market share in terms of value and is anticipated to gain 200 BPS over forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Organic Trends to Give a Ray of Hope

Of late, Malteurope, one of the frontrunners in the specialty malt market, is focusing on capacity expansion and greater presence across high demand regions such as North America, Latin America, and Europe for better product positioning in keeping with consumer trends. Specialty malt processing companies are increasing their production capacities to meet the increasing demand.

