Sepsis Diagnostics Market : bioMérieux ,BD and Danaher are the Prominent Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sepsis diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 700 million by 2025 from USD 429 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe, the growing geriatric population, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and a high incidence of HAIs that are driving the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market. These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.

A few major players that have an extensive geographic presence dominate the sepsis diagnostics market, globally. The leading players in the sepsis diagnostics market include bioMérieux, Becton Dickinson & Co., Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Roche Diagnostics. Other prominent players are T2 Biosystems, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker Corporation, EKF Diagnostics, and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe. An analysis of the developments in the sepsis diagnostics industry from 2016–2019 showed that product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions were the most widely adopted growth strategies in the market.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92673155

bioMérieux (France) held the leadership position in the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2018. The company has been focusing new product development and product approvals in the field of sepsis diagnostics. For instance, in April 2017, bioMérieux received FDA approval for its BacT/ALERT VIRTUO fully automated blood culture system. In July 2016, bioMérieux received FDA approval for the expanded use of its VIDAS B•R•A•H•M•S PCT (Procalcitonin) assay. Through this, it introduced innovative products in the market, which enabled it to garner a higher market share. In addition, the company has a strong global presence with well-connected distribution channels to serve markets in North America, Europe, Oceania, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) held the second position in the global sepsis diagnostic market in 2018. The company has a diversified portfolio, which includes automated blood culture instruments, blood culture medium, blood culture consumables, and laboratory data management software. With the objective of improving the patient’s quality of life, the company is concentrating on developing new products and is focusing its efforts on gaining product approvals. In line with this, in August 2017, BD received FDA approval for its BD BACTEC Standard Aerobic and Standard Anaerobic blood culture bottles in plastic. Likewise, in March 2016, the company received approval for its BD BACTEC PEDS Plus/F blood culture bottles in plastic, which were initially available in glass. The company’s leadership position in the market can be attributed to its strong distribution network in both developed as well as developing countries across the globe, which enables it to serve customers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92673155

Danaher (US) secured the third position in the global sepsis diagnostics industry in 2018. The company marks its presence in the global sepsis diagnostics market with its strong portfolio, which includes products for HAI testing, flow cytometry tests, immunoassays, and software. Danaher focuses on inorganic strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to maintain its share in the market. In September 2016, the company acquired Cepheid, which helped Danaher expand its molecular diagnostics business. Its molecular diagnostics segment is primarily driven by the products offered by Cepheid