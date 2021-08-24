Why Simple Web Designing is a Better Approach?

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Sometimes, it seems tough to design a simple website. No matter how much you ponder, you can’t beat Paypal or Apple. So what does a designer need to know; there are a few designing hacks that help you do that.

Let’s discuss them one by one:

1) Pay Attention to Essentials

It may sound stupid because focusing on essential elements is something every web designer already knows if he is not an idiot. But you’ll be amazed to know that there is a good number of websites that fail to pay attention to essential elements and scatter everything here and there that creates a messy look. When you’re working online, the hardest part is to concentrate on important things and ignore what is unnecessary because for the time being, all seems so basic and significant. If you really want to simplify, try to identify what is essential and what pieces of your design seem visually appealing. Also figure out what must be counted as important or essential.

2) Reduce Distractions

The next rule is to reduce distractions and excuses that may increase the bounce rate on your order placement page. Each other customer (when buying online) is looking for a reason to navigate away from the checkout page in the hope that he might find something more valued or cheaper than what he is about to purchase. So as a web designer, it is your job to reduce those click away options for the customer. When you reduce distractions and focus on the call to action button i.e. place and order, subscribe, download, or view larger; your visitors will have actual few chances of moving away from your target page.

3) Remove Unnecessary Elements

There are numerous unnecessary elements on a web page that might give you only 20% of the desired results. For example, social media sharing buttons, post publication date, author name, images, ads, widgets, archives, related posts, or other side bar elements. This is proven by many website studies that these needless elements prove to be a huge reason for the bounce rate of the visitors who are already looking for a reason to navigate away from the web page.

4) Simple Information is Easily Processed

It is a common belief that simple web designing looks better because when a website is not visually complex, it becomes easier to decode, store, and process the information or message it conveys. So people tend to remember that website, and share it with others. Basically, our eyes receive visual information from the outside world and convert it to electrical impulses and then these instincts are sent to our retina where photoreceptor cells are located. These cells pass on colour and light information further to the brain. Our brain uses this information in other neural and mental activities i.e. perceiving, memorizing, or paying attention to things in the real world.

Remember, when a user can’t remember the earlier experience, he is less likely to remember how innovative or interesting your website is. They feel lost somewhere in the complexity of the web pages they are browsing.

