CHETU CELEBRATES 7X HONOREE STATUS AFTER BEING NAMED TO THE 2021 INC. 5000 LIST OF FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN AMERICA

Florida, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was today named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies in 2021. No stranger to this prestigious list, Chetu is celebrating its 7th time being named to the Inc. 5000 honor roll for its sustained, double-digit revenue growth over the past few years.

Ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, organizations on the Inc. 5000 list represent the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. Given the unprecedented challenges of 2020, companies on this year’s list have proven to be exceptionally resilient and flexible while remaining competitive in their respective fields.

“The Chetu family is honored to once again be named to the Inc. 5000 list,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “From our first time making the honor roll to our seventh, our sustained growth and success are entirely attributed to our team’s incredible work and dedication.”

As a repeat Inc. 5000 honoree, Chetu shares a pedigree with the likes of Microsoft, Dell, Oracle, and other notable alumni that first gained national exposure making the list.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

For more information on Chetu, or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in South Florida, Chetu has sixteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and nearly 2,200 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com

Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676