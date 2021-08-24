New York City, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Viral Records has announced the release of both a DVD collection of music videos as well as an audio album from R&B artist Darrell Kelley. The two share the same title of “Take Your Knees Off Our Necks”, but each contains subtle differences. While the DVD collection offers thought-provoking music videos based on ten of the songs provided on the audio album, the audio-only version contains a bonus track, which coincidentally turns out to be the title track that was not included as one of the DVD music videos.

The genesis and interlocking elements that connect each track are the subjects of police brutality, systemic racism, social injustice, equality, and economic disparity. Sadly, as the long list of names from the African-American community and the economically suppressed that were killed by the law enforcement officers continues to grow, there has been little done to correct this injustice. Hardly a week goes by where the American news cycle does not contain at least one report of another death of Black and poverty-stricken people at the hands of the police.

The audio album and DVD will be distributed globally by his record company to all major digital retailers and streaming platforms on the internet. In addition, North American radio and press promotion campaigns have just been launched for “Take Your Knees Off Our Necks”. Mainstream Top 40, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop, and Adult Contemporary format radio stations have already been serviced with the title track single from the audio album. Multiple personal appearances will be booked for the remainder of this year. To learn more go to: https://darrellkelleyofficial.com/

Darrell Kelley is currently available for interviews and/or appearances. News updates, activities, and other information about upcoming events may be found at: https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial/

You may also take a quick listen to the “Take Your Knees Off Our Necks” radio single, or get an insider’s sneak peek of the DVD’s eye-opening and mind-bending music video collection by checking out Darrell Kelley’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC27AVHRVUL-TEwq4Fn95ikA

