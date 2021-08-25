Beta-Carotene Market Technology Overview, Growth Restraint Analysis & Forecast Report, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Beta-Carotene Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Beta-Carotene Market is predicted to grow considerably in the years to come owing to the impressive increase in the consumption of beta-carotene in different types of foods. Beta-carotene is also termed as provitam in A is an essential source of vitamin A (retinol) in vegetables and fruits. An antioxidant plays important role in normal human growth, development, and eyesight. Beta-carotene also fortifies immune system of the body and has a strong impact on thymus gland where immune cells are produced.

Key Players:

BASF SE

DSM N.V.

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Foodchem International Corporation

Flavorchem Corporation

Lycored

DD Williamson & Co., Inc.

BioExtract

Nutralliance

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Growth Drivers:

Beta-carotene also improves the creation of RNA. Beta-carotene market is experiencing growth due to increasing health issues and augmented importance of the vitamin source, rising inclination towards unadulterated ingredients, and high demand from developing regions is projected to drive overall market in the coming years. On the other hand, excessive consumption of beta-carotene can adversely affect human body and high cost of supplements may restrain overall market growth in the years to come.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Beta-carotene is extensively used in providing color to foods and beverages, due to which, the segment is estimated to lead beta carotene market in the years to come. Food and beverages segment is further categorized into dairy products, bakery and confectionery, processed food soft drinks/juices, and infant food. In terms of revenue, bakery and confectionary, followed by processed foods contribute majorly to the market.

Source Outlook:

Algae

Fruits & Vegetables

Synthetic

Carrots

Pumpkin

Sweet Potato

Spinach

Plums

Carrots provide more beta carotene as compared to others, due to which the segment is expected to register maximum growth in future. On the basis of type, the market is divided into oil soluble and water soluble beta-carotenes. Owing to high implications, water-soluble beta-carotenes are expected to lead beta carotene market in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, beta carotene industry is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to large number of players, Europe is predicted to hold larger market share of beta-carotene. The major players in beta-carotene industry include BASF and DSM, Phytone, Valensa International, Kemin Industries, Cyanotech Corporation, Overseal Natural Ingredients, Algatechnologies, LycoRed, Mera Pharmaceuticals, Sensient Technologies, and Pharmline.

