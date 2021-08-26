Neurodiagnostics Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Application Outlook and Forecast, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Neurodiagnostics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Neurodiagnostics Market is anticipated to reach at USD 18.3 billion by 2024. Neurodiagnostics are also known as “Neurodiagnostic tests”. They diagnose neurological disorders such as migraine, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, ischemic stroke and epilepsy.

Key Players:

Agilent Technologies

Alpha Omega Ltd.

Bruker

Doric Lenses, Inc.

Fonar Corporation

GE Healthcare

Guerbet

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic

Mightex Systems

NeuroNexus Technologies

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/neurodiagnostics-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Neurodiagnostics Market include increasing occurrence of neurological disorders such as stroke, growing consciousness among people and technological developments. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of mental health checkup & regular diagnosis in emerging countries. Neurodiagnostics industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Technology Outlook:

Neuroimaging Technologies Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Nuclear Medicine Imaging (PET, SPECT) Near Infrared Spectroscopic Imaging (NIRS) Electroencephalography (EEG) Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Voxel-based Morphometry (VBM)

In Vitro Diagnostics

Neuroinformatics

The “CT and MRI” segment led the neurodiagnostics industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024.The factors that could be attributed to the growth of the segment might include increasing adoption in the internal body surgeries. The market could be explored based on end users as hospitals, operation theatres, neurophysiologicallaboratories and clinics.

Product Outlook:

Intracranial Pressure Monitor

Electromyography (EMG)

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Transcranial Doppler

Cerebral Oximeters

The “Electroencephalogram (EEG)” segment led the Neurodiagnostics Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024.The key factor that could be attributed to the growth of market includes capacity to efficiently diagnoze epilepsy and the other neurological disorders through non-invasive methods.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Neurodiagnostics Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing acceptance of neurodiagnostics technology.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/