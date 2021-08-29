Electric Terminal Tractor An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electric Terminal Tractor, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electric Terminal Tractor Market.



To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2783

Technological advancements such as electrification of terminal tractors and integration of Internet of things (IoT), coupled with rising demand for automation at port terminals, warehouses, and distribution centers, are expected to fuel the adoption of terminal tractors. Further, rising international trade activities are encouraging users to opt for terminal tractors to boost work efficiency and reduce human error. This, in turn, will pave the way for significant opportunities for terminal tractor manufactures, globally.

The global terminal tractor market is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 235 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030), and surpass a market value of US$ 875 Mn by 2030.

Key Takeaways from Terminal Tractor Market Study

By fuel, conventional fuel terminal tractors are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 90% of the total market value by the end of forecast period.

By end use, port terminals are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3% and be valued 2.8X more than intermodal facilities by the end of 2020.

By ownership, the industrial and commercial segment is anticipated to expand 1.4X by gaining 90 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

The terminal tractor market in East Asia is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of over 4%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued 2.3X than East Asia and account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2783

“Suspension of manufacturing and logistics activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to short-term implications on the demand for terminal tractors.However, the market is set to regain traction over the coming years, owing to revolution in the retail sector, emergence of e-Commerce platforms, and increase in seaborne trade activities, which will create high demand for terminal tractors across the world,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Strategic Agreements to Remain Key Strategy in Terminal Tractor Market

Key players in the terminal tractor market are Kalmar Inc., REV Group Inc. Terberg Group B.V., Konecranes Oyj, MAFI Transport-System GmbH, CVS Ferrari, Volvo AB, Hoist Material Handling, Inc., Mol CY nv., TICO Terminal Services, and AUTOCAR LLC., among others. Prominent players are continuously focusing on maintaining agreements with several clients to expand their global footprints. Through such agreements, companies are focusing on broadening their customer base and gaining a competitive edge over other players. For instance,

In 2020, Kalmar Inc., entered into an agreement with Australian company Nyrstar for the supply of heavy terminal tractors. Through this agreement, the company will supply 3 terminal tractors – TR618i, which are designed for moving heavy loads in any condition and also comply with EU Stage V emission norms.

In 2020, Terberg Group entered into an agreement with the Port of Helsingborg, a Swedish container specialist, for the supply of YT203-EV electric terminal tractors. These electric terminal tractors will have a battery pack capacity of 222 kWh, which will enable the port to save on maintenance and diesel.

Key Segments of Terminal Tractor Market

Fact.MR’s study on the terminal tractor market offers information divided into five key segments – fuel, end use, product, ownership, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories for the better understanding of readers.

Fuel

Conventional Fuel Below 200 HP Above 200 HP

Alternative Fuel (CNG/LNG) Below 200 HP Above 200 HP

Electric

End Use

Port Terminals

Intermodal Facilities

Other Applications

Product

Conventional

Automated

Ownership

Rental

Industrial & Commercial

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2783

Key Question answered in the survey of Electric Terminal Tractor market report:

Sales and Demand of Electric Terminal Tractor

Growth of Electric Terminal Tractor Market

Market Analysis of Electric Terminal Tractor

Market Insights of Electric Terminal Tractor

Key Drivers Impacting the Electric Terminal Tractor market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Electric Terminal Tractor market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Electric Terminal Tractor



More Valuable Insights on Electric Terminal Tractor Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Electric Terminal Tractor, Sales and Demand of Electric Terminal Tractor, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Seamless Steel Pipes Industry Survey Report till 2031: Fact.MR –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMtBHmL-maw

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com