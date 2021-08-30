Soybean Leghemoglobin Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021

Plant-based meat demand to drive soybean leghemoglobin market

Soy leghemoglobin is a rich source of plant protein found in the legume soybean plant. Soy leghemoglobin is found in plants, which carry iron-containing molecules essential for life. Soy leghemoglobin also acts as a colorant in a variety of foods and beverages.

The trend of consumer interest in the consumption of natural pigments in food and plant proteins drives the global soybean leghemoglobin market.

Soy leghemoglobin is gaining attention as a plant-based meat source and is gaining popularity among consumers who prefer a vegan lifestyle. Transparent and clean labels are on the rise to avoid various allergens. The extensive growth of the plant protein market will also impact the growth of the soybean leghemoglobin market.

Soy leghemoglobin is also marketed as a superfood because various manufacturers are using soy leghemoglobin to produce natural dietary supplements. Soy leghemoglobin supplements are rich in protein and help increase blood circulation among consumers.

Soy leghemoglobin works with many benefits to support a vegan lifestyle and dietary pattern. North America is likely to become the dominant region in the soybean leghemoglobin market as vegetarian penetration in the region increases.

The trend towards vegan lifestyle drives the global market for soy leghemoglobin.

The global soy leghemoglobin market is driven by a number of factors, including growing demand for plant proteins, plant meats, and natural color additives in food and beverages. In the current market scenario, the demand for soy leghemoglobin is increasing due to several advantages offered by different end-use applications.

In addition, growing awareness of the health benefits of protein-rich diets, growing health and wellness trends, growing demand from end-use industries, and various technological advances are also driving the growth of the soybean leghemoglobin market.

Soybean leghemoglobin emerges as a new protein source and presents significant opportunities for market players in the soybean leghemoglobin market.

However, various factors such as high preference for animal protein and high volatility of ingredients are likely to hinder the growth of the soybean leghemoglobin market to some extent.

Global traction for soy leghemoglobin products

The global soybean leghemoglobin market can be segmented on the basis of characteristics, end-use industry, and distribution channels. According to nature, the soybean leghemoglobin market can be divided into organic and conventional.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the soy leghemoglobin market can be segmented into food and beverage, animal feed, nutritional and dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, and other applications.

Based on distribution channels, the soybean leghemoglobin market can be segmented into pharmacies/pharmacy, specialty stores, online channels, HoReCa and other channels. Geographically, the soybean leghemoglobin market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Food coloring additive increases traction on soybean leghemoglobin

Of the seven regions considered for the evaluation of the soybean leghemoglobin market, North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the soybean leghemoglobin market.

East Asian and South Asian markets for soybean leghemoglobin are likely to experience high growth during the forecast period due to a broader consumer base and high penetration of distribution channels in the region.

North America’s dominance in the global soybean leghemoglobin market could be linked to increased per capita spending on health products and consumer disposable income.

High Revenue Generation by Soybean Leghemoglobin Market Players

Several companies are investing heavily in the soybean leghemoglobin market in terms of research and development. These companies are primarily focused on developing new and improved products, which ultimately increased the number of product launches in the global soybean leghemoglobin market.

Some of the key players in the soy leghemoglobin market are Triton Innovations, Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, Garden Protein International, Quorn Farms, Amy’s Kitchen, Morningstar Farms, Maple Leaf Foods, Gold&Gr.

