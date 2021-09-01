Stryker Records Artist Drew Lines “Rise” On The Charts

New York City, USA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Currently the single, “Rise”, featuring Clio Cadence, has been impacting radio charts throughout the US and Canada. It was the #3 most added release for hip-hop stations the week of August 2, 2021, and has so far peaked at #18 on the NACC national hip-hop airplay charts, #483 on the national un-weighted, and #812 on the weighted College Radio charts. With these indicator broadcasters behind it, the next intended target is Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard and Mediabase charts.

Drew, from Green Bay, WI, started writing by the age of 13. While at a boy’s prison, he would write poems and send them home. He has created over 500 poems, some of which have been published. Amongst the published writings, a poem titled “Rose,” caught the attention of The International Poets Society, resulting in a first-place award. Drew and his older brother started a group they called “The Brotherhood.” Quickly gaining momentum after their debut album, their popularity grew, and soon the duo of brothers had found themselves working with Rick Ross’s Label, FMG as well as Glance Conway, and Project Pat of Three 6 Mafia. They continued to work with Solomon Childs of Wu-Tang and started creating songs for other artists.

Drew Lines, the newest added member to the Stryker Records family, is now wrapping up work on a soon-to-be-released debut album in conjunction with multi-platinum producer Malcolm Springer and Award-winning producer Scott Wilson at the House of Blue Studio in Nashville.

He is now available for interviews and/or appearances. News updates, activities, and other information about upcoming events may be found at: http://www.strykerrecords.com/DL/DL and you may also take a quick listen to “Rise” here: https://youtu.be/w6Mb6bTjSiQ

Press kits will be provided upon request to members of the media by contacting the representative below.

Media Contact:

Stevie B

Mia Mind Music

Phone: 800-843-8575

Email: press@miamindmusic.com