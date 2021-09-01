Automated Breast Ultrasound Machine Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Automated Breast Ultrasound Machine sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Automated Breast Ultrasound Machine market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Automated Breast Ultrasound Machine Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Automated Breast Ultrasound Machine market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automated Breast Ultrasound Machine market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automated Breast Ultrasound Machine. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automated Breast Ultrasound Machine Market across various industries and regions.

The global automated breast ultrasound system market will exhibit a volume CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2018-2027), according to a new analytical research study of Fact.MR. The report estimates the global automated breast ultrasound system market to reach nearly US$ 345 Mn in revenues by 2027-end.



The global automated breast ultrasound system market will exhibit a volume CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2018-2027), according to a new analytical research study of Fact.MR. The report estimates the global automated breast ultrasound system market to reach nearly US$ 345 Mn in revenues by 2027-end.

ABUS gaining Competitive Edge over HHUS

Breast cancer has prevailed as most commonly diagnosed cancer type, and has become the second leading cause of mortality among women, according to statistics unveiled by National Breast Cancer Foundation.

With growing awareness about breast cancer, number of screening procedures has proliferated, thereby propelling demand for advanced diagnostic and follow-up care technologies such as automated breast ultrasound systems in diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Facilitated screening of denser breast’s tissues, along with the provision of superior image quality, has offered automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) a competitive edge over the handheld ultrasound system (HHUS).

As automated breast ultrasound system are approved by the FDA for screening in coordination with mammography, in case of women with denser breast tissues, radiologists are increasingly opting for the technology.

On the back of high quality 3D images offered by ABUS, surgeons are employing the system for pre-operative breast evaluation to identify tumor size and location accurately. However, high cost, and lack of skilled radiologists needed for ABUS have made surgeons to opt for HHUS for pre-operative evaluation.

Governments across the globe are launching awareness campaigns for encouraging women with breast cancer to take professional help and undergo diagnosis. Public Health England, for example, launched a campaign – Be Clear on Cancer’ in 2015 for raising awareness on breast cancer among women over seventy years old.

In addition, the Breast Cancer Now Catalyst Programme encouraged and offered tremendous support to research and development in diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Awareness campaigns on breast cancer are further expected to influence demand for automated breast ultrasound system.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market

North America will continue to account for bulk share of the global automated breast ultrasound system market. The U.S. is expected to remain the most lucrative country for the market growth in North America, on account of growing breast cancer prevalence and adoption of advanced screening technologies. Presence of leading market participants, favorable government initiatives, and reimbursement scenario are key growth determinants for automated breast ultrasound system market in North America.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is estimated to be the fastest expanding market for automated breast ultrasound system through 2027. Revenues from the market in Europe will remain comparatively larger than those from APEJ, and lower than those from North America.

On the basis of care type, Hospitals will continue to spearhead the global automated breast ultrasound system market, in terms of revenues. However, revenues from care provided by diagnostic centers will increase at a relatively higher CAGR through 2027.

Leading players in the global automated breast ultrasound system market have been following a strategic inorganic expansion roadmap. GE Healthcare, for instance, acquired U-Systems, Inc., for expanding its portfolio of breast care innovations. Philips and SonoCine, Inc., entered into a partnership for making developments in ABUS imaging.

Acquisitions and partnership activities among market players have significantly influenced development of automated breast ultrasound system. Key market players profiled by Fact.MR’s report are SonoCine Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., and GE Healthcare.

Competitive Landscape

A holistic scope of automated breast ultrasound system as a product in the healthcare industry has been covered in the report. Manufacturers of automated breast ultrasound system can refer to the datapoints that reveal the application purview of automated breast ultrasound system in diagnostics.

Niche market players can avoid extending product lines for automated breast ultrasound system types that have reached maturity in terms of development and use.

Saturated automated breast ultrasound system manufacturers can improve their attractiveness to capture new investments in the future.

Every prominent automated breast ultrasound system manufacturer in the world has been profiled and analyzed in this report. Information on current market standings of automated breast ultrasound system manufacturers extends the scope of competitor analysis provided in the study.

Multidisciplinary analysis on market players have revealed their latest strategies, albeit, such critical information has been represented in an unbiased manner.

Assessing Insights on Expanding Global Footprint

Understanding the lucrativeness of regions is a key challenge for companies in the global automated breast ultrasound system market.

Information of country-specific markets and regional undercurrents is being offered to expand the knowledge of automated breast ultrasound system companies.

Insights on low-wage countries, regions with favorable industrial regulations and concentered consumer marketplaces can influence the expansion strategies of manufacturers.

The scope of this report is to address major concerns of automated breast ultrasound system manufacturers in terms of product development, sales growth and geographic expansion.

Inferences in the report are aimed to help market players take informed steps towards future market direction.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Care Type Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

