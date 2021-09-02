Alight Columbia Provides Furnished Student Housing

Cayce, South Carolina, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Columbia is pleased to announce they provide furnished student housing to help University of South Carolina students live a comfortable lifestyle. The apartment complex is located close to campus, giving students convenient access to their classes and on-campus activities.

Alight Columbia makes it easy for students to select their housing floor plan with two and four-bedroom options. Students can choose to room with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Rent for each room includes all furnishings, wireless Internet access, water and sewer, in-unit laundry, and various community amenities. Some apartments are pet-friendly.

Students residing at Alight Columbia can use the swimming pool with a poolside lounge and grill, fitness and weight training center, basketball and tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, and more. The complex hosts social events throughout the year, providing enjoyment to residents and their friends. A private shuttle bus offers convenient transportation between the apartment complex and the campus.

Anyone interested in learning about furnished student housing options can find out more by visiting the Alight Columbia website or by calling 1-803-772-2200.

About Alight Columbia: Alight Columbia is an off-campus housing complex offering furnished apartments for students at the University of South Carolina. Students pay rent on a per-person basis that includes all the amenities. The complex offers convenient access to campus while giving students the independence they want.

Company: Alight Columbia

Address: 800 Alexander Road

City: Cayce

State: SC

Zip code: 29033

Telephone number: 1-803-772-2200