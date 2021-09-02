Accurate Auto Insurance Helps Customers Find Illinois Minimum Auto Insurance

Oak Brook, Illinois, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Accurate Auto Insurance is pleased to announce they help customers find the Illinois minimum auto insurance they need to stay legal on the road. They work with various insurance providers to help their customers find the lowest rates for their auto insurance without sacrificing coverage.

Customers can turn to Accurate Auto Insurance to get quotes from multiple auto insurance providers to make a fair comparison. Every insurance policy they sell meets the minimum standards for car insurance set by the state of Illinois. They understand the importance of having proper coverage on the road and strive to ensure each of their customers gets the coverage they need at a price they can afford. They can even help with SR-22 insurance for those who need it.

Illinois requires every driver to carry a minimum amount of car insurance. The Illinois Financial Responsibility law dictates individuals need an auto insurance policy that covers $25,000 bodily injury or death for one person, $50,000 bodily injury or death for two or more people, and $20,000 destruction of property. This coverage ensures individuals are financially responsible if they are involved in an accident. Accurate Auto Insurance can help car owners find this coverage at the lowest price.

Anyone interested in learning about the Illinois minimum auto insurance can find out more by visiting the Accurate Auto Insurance website or by calling 1-800-999-1034.

About Accurate Auto Insurance: Accurate Auto Insurance is an insurance broker specializing in helping customers find the most affordable car insurance. They work with multiple providers to ensure every driver has the minimum coverage required by law. Their team makes it easy to compare policies and find the lowest price for the appropriate coverage.

