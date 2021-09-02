dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL Enhanced with New Connectivity Opportunities

Posted on 2021-09-02 by in Software // 0 Comments

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Devart released a new version of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL. The latest edition comes with new connectivity capabilities.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers for the most popular database servers, announced an update of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL, a GUI tool for data comparison and synchronization.

In addition to PostgreSQL and Amazon Redshift, the list of supported connections was extended with the following options:

  • Connection to IBM Cloud using SSL. IBM Cloud, developed by the IBM company, is a suite of cloud computing services that includes both platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions. IBM Cloud ranks number 5 among the top cloud providers.
  • Connection to Amazon Aurora. Amazon Aurora is a modern relational database service, сompatible with MySQL and PostgreSQL. It was developed for the cloud and is managed by Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS).

dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL is a powerful, fast, and easy-to-use tool that compares PostgreSQL databases, detects data differences, as well as generates customizable synchronization scripts and comparison reports.

To learn more about the recent release, refer to 

https://blog.devart.com/embrace-new-connectivity-opportunities-with-dbforge-data-compare-for-postgresql-v3-4.html

 

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution