dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL Enhanced with New Connectivity Opportunities

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Devart released a new version of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL. The latest edition comes with new connectivity capabilities.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers for the most popular database servers, announced an update of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL, a GUI tool for data comparison and synchronization.

In addition to PostgreSQL and Amazon Redshift, the list of supported connections was extended with the following options:

Connection to IBM Cloud using SSL. IBM Cloud, developed by the IBM company, is a suite of cloud computing services that includes both platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions. IBM Cloud ranks number 5 among the top cloud providers.

Connection to Amazon Aurora. Amazon Aurora is a modern relational database service, сompatible with MySQL and PostgreSQL. It was developed for the cloud and is managed by Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS).

dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL is a powerful, fast, and easy-to-use tool that compares PostgreSQL databases, detects data differences, as well as generates customizable synchronization scripts and comparison reports.

To learn more about the recent release, refer to

https://blog.devart.com/embrace-new-connectivity-opportunities-with-dbforge-data-compare-for-postgresql-v3-4.html

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.