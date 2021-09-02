Tech Giant Pixel Values Technolabs To Exhibit @GITEX 2021 Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — GITEX Technology Exhibition, Dubai is one the largest events of its type in the entire globe which is held once a year. It offers a platform for business persons to get connected with the masterminds of the IT sector over the world. A display of upcoming Technology and extraordinary demonstration on latest advancements is an attraction of the tech event or you can say exhibition. World’s best tech giants are going to be a part of this most awaited event.

Pixel Values Technolabs is an exhibitor at GITEX Dubai 2021 as one of the leading technology companies located in India having core expertise in Mobile app development. Pixel Values is having the prestigious 9001: 2015 certificate for spending years in providing superlative services for website and mobile application development. Pixel Values is pooled with the best in class industry professionals who work on different web development platforms such as WordPress, PHP, Drupal, Joomla, Magento eCommerce, for web development.

Pixel Values is having an In-house talented Mobile App Developer for iOS app development services and Android app development services for mobile app development. You can fix your schedule to meet the company delegates and discuss your development idea. You can also consult the experts from the core team for Internet marketing and Search Engine Optimization who can assist you in boosting your website ranking and increasing organic traffic.

“Quality service is a benchmark at Pixel Values Technolabs and hence, we have successfully delivered more than 600+ projects for different industry verticals and varied technology platforms.”– Says Mr. Tauseef Anwar, Managing director of Pixel Values Technolabs.

Professionals of Pixel Values are flexible enough in delivering absolute customized solutions. They facilitate the clients to hire dedicated developers from the brilliant development teams and guide them in formulating the business ideas. Contact Pixel Values Technolabs, if you want to turn your idea into a successful mobile application and your business requires any of the below significant services from the prominent professionals of the industry.

Mobile App Development

Web App Development

Website Designing & Development

AR/VR & Beacon Technology App Development

Corporate Video Production

Software Development

UI/UX Design

Internet Digital Marketing

Search Engine Optimization

A widespread clientele for each service is a testament to the proficiency of in-house techies. The company got an average of 4.5 stars from global clients and the satisfactory services make the company lead the market of IT services. We take pride in saying that more than 80% of our clients are repeat clients. As a note of thanks, some of our clients have shared their reviews on Clutch, thus showcasing their trust, happiness, and appreciation of us. Any professional can start a conversation or meet the company officials present at the stall.

You can find Pixel Values Technolabs at Hall 3, Stand C36 from 17-21 October 21, at Dubai World Trade Centre during GITEX – 2021 event.

For more information please visit: https://www.pixelvalues.com

Let’s meet there and discuss your esteemed ideas of business more deeply.

CONTACT

Mr. Tauseef Anwar

Call: +91-9822-367-795

Skype Id: Pixel_Values

Email: sales@pixelvalues.com