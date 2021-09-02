Ksolves Advances Integration Concept with Odoo Shopify Connector (14.0)

Noida, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — In recent times, Shopify has marked a huge success and become a well-known eCommerce platform all across the world. To extract its maximum benefits into Odoo, the expert developers at Ksolves India Ltd. have developed the most advanced app, Odoo Shopify Connector. The motive is to connect the Shopify stores with Odoo in a disciplined and optimized manner. The app advances the interaction game with upgraded API calls in addition to generic API calls. The revolutionary news about the app is, it has more features than any of its contemporaries available in the market. It has both import & export functionalities in which even major rival apps lag behind.

Highlighted Features

Attractive Dashboard for Connector and Queue Status

The app offers an appealing, informative, and simplified dashboard. The Queue Job implementation feature helps to process all the records in the background of the app. It makes your screen free to use.

Generic and Optimized API handlings

You get improved API calls in addition to generic API calls with the app. This feature enables the interaction between Odoo and Shopify in the best way possible.

Instance Wise Sales Report Generation and Mailing feature

You will not find this feature in any of its competitor apps. Through this feature, you can generate a sales report that lets you see how many orders are confirmed, and how many of them are in quotations. Also, it lets you email the report of orders.

Sale Auto Workflow Process

This feature lets you see all the processing of imported orders in Odoo. Also, you can confirm your orders and generate invoices corresponding to them. You can create your own sales workflow over here.

Flexible Instance Configurations

Setting up and activating an Instance to connect Shopify with Odoo is quite easy with this app.

Products and Customers Mapping

This feature tracks the products and customers on the Odoo website that are ready to be exported to Shopify.

“The Odoo Shopify Connector (14.0) app will bring about a revolution with the ideal integration of Shopify with Odoo. You can sync/import data from Shopify stores to Odoo, and export it from Odoo to the Shopify stores seamlessly with this app”, said Mr. Om Prakash, the Odoo Development Head of Ksolves India Ltd. He added, “the app delivers exceptional Shopify Odoo integration through its uncomplicated structure & comprehensive features. Running Odoo eCommerce stores has become effortless with this app”.

About Ksolves India Limited

Being a proud owner of the flagship app Dashboard Ninja, Ksolves India Limited is a publicly listed company on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which is the largest stock exchange in India. Dashboard Ninja has been ruling over the No. 1 position in Odoo Apps Store for the last two years.

Ksolves is a prominent software development company headquartered in Noida, India. This enterprise software development company is omnipresent in Indore, Mozambique, and San Jose as well.

Ksolves represents a digital era of the world as it has great expertise in technologies like Salesforce, Big Data (Cassandra, Spark, NiFi, Kafka, Scala), Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Microservices, Openshift, DevOps, etc.

Ksolves aims at delivering a perceptible business experience to all our stakeholders, and unlatching the door full of opportunities! The 350+ member team of seasoned engineers in the company strives hard to provide customer-centric solutions in every complex situation. The company is very reputed for its flagship app, Dashboard Ninja that has outshone every other rival app in the Odoo Apps Store with its outstanding features & functionalities.

