Get 20% OFF on Fashion Jewelry for Celebrating Labor Day and Grandparent’s Day 2021

NYC, USA, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — VAN SCOY DIAMONDS offers a myriad of choices for gift ideas in fashion jewelry that are classy yet trendy necklaces, charming rings, earrings, name bracelets, charm bangles, and many more. Customers can find many options in their precious and semi-precious gemstone jewelry collection for Labor Day 2021 sales. The main attraction of this year’s Grandparents Day 2021 is not just limited to the gemstones but beyond the various diamond-shaped jewelry pieces and the traditional metal choices.

Their top featured products of the Labor Day fashion jewelry sale include various diamond jewelry such as Rhythm Of Love Diamond Pendant in 10k Gold. Hart-2-Heart Diamond Dog Paw Earrings, 14k Yellow Diamond bar Necklace, and Ladies solitaire engagement ring, etc. Customers can get up to 50% off on this jewelry while saving up to 58% on their clearance sale of other handpicked fancy jewelry. Get to shop fashion jewelry gifts such as freshwater pearl silver necklace sterling silver click hook earrings, dia & pink sapphire slide, diamond front-back earrings, etc., on this sales season.

They offer custom-made jewelry options in association with many of their renowned fashion jewelry designers. On this auspicious occasion of Grandparents Day, present them with gemstone jewelry for grandparents by producing customized pieces that their designers would prepare.

Choose from their precious gemstones to produce personalized jewelry pieces, or get attractive gift choices from this year’s Birthstone Jewelry Sale: https://www.vanscoydiamonds.com/our-specials.html

On this Native American Day 2021, shop from their selected brands and use promo codes to receive 20% extra savings at checkout. For Grandparents Day jewelry, customers get to receive free shipping on orders over $100.00. Their also offer diverse-shaped loose diamonds and gold for their Fashion Jewelry Sale. However, the coupon codes wouldn’t apply to them. Get on their site to view their amazing collection of fashion jewelry and get an absolute 20% off on celebrating Labor and Grandparent’s Day 2021.

About the Company

VAN SCOY DIAMONDS is a prominent name in the jewelry selling market in America. It is well-renowned for making attractive handcrafted jewelry pieces. The company’s loyal customer rate is going strong due to its high-quality personalized jewelry providing service.