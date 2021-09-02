Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Key Company Market Share Analysis & Product Benchmarking Study

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market is expected to reach USD 6.52 billion by 2025. Metal Injection Molding (MIM) combines two recognized technologies; “powdered metallurgy” and “plastic injection molding” to offer cost-efficient solutions for complex geometries. The MIM process is executed in four main steps like mixing, injection molding, debinding, and sintering.

Key Players:

Dynacast

GKN Plc

Britt Manufacturing

Dean Group International Ltd

Cypress Industries

Sintex

CMG Technologies

Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd.

Real Technik AG

ATW Companies

Growth Drivers:

The Metal Injection Molding Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market are growing demand for small and complex components from manufacturers, reduction in wastage of raw materials, cost-efficient raw materials, and growing investment in the defense and medical sector. However, strict government policy may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Metal Injection Molding Market is segmented based on material type, end user, and region.

End-Use Outlook:

Automotive

Consumer Product

Medical & Orthodontics

Industrial

Firearms & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

The electrical & electronics sector is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the years to come. This may be because of growing demand for complex and small metal injection molded parts.

Type Outlook:

Soft Magnetic Material

Stainless Steel

Low Alloy Steel

Other Material Types

The other sector comprises tungsten, tool steel, and titanium. The stainless steel sector accounted for the significant market share of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. This could be due to its availability at lower cost in comparison with the other material types.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be increasing demand from end users like firearms & defense, automotive, industrial, electrical & electronics, and others. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) in this region.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The reason behind the overall market growth could be Canadian and U.S. government initiative by providing several tax benefits. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the foremost period.

