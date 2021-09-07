Destination Scientology Program Creates Cultural Acceptance

Photo caption: The Church of Scientology Mexico City

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, August 14th the Scientology Information Center welcomed Clearwater locals to an afternoon of colorful, dynamic culture during the screening of the Scientology TV Network program “Destination Scientology: Mexico City.”

“The episode showed how the Scientologists that live in Mexico City and work at the Church have such high regard for their history, their country, and their celebrations,” said one guest. “I can see that the Church of Scientology includes the cultural symbols and their history in the Church itself.”

“This was the fourth in the series of screenings, the Destination Scientology: Mexico City program was a unique look at this country which is rich in tradition,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “The ‘Destination’ Series is really a unique way to create understanding between diverse communities who might not experience them otherwise.”

The Church of Scientology Mexico City opened in July of 2010, before an audience of more than 7,000 people. Directly adjacent to the Fine Arts Palace and neighboring the National Supreme Court, the National Bank and the National Palace, the Church stands as a six-story contemporary cultural landmark.

After learning about the Church of Scientology Mexico City, Clearwater guests shared what they most liked learning about Mexico and how the people there have maintained their traditions for centuries.

The Scientology Network on DirecTV, channel 320 has as one of its many series, the “Destination Scientology” programs. These 30 minute programs highlight some of the major Churches of Scientology around the world showing how they work, in collaboration with their communities, to make a better, safer environment. It also provides an inside look at what makes their cities or countries unique.

The Scientology Information Center’s hours of operation are Sunday-Friday 10:30am-1pm and 2-7pm and Saturday 2-7pm. No appointment is needed, please call 727-467-6966 for more information.

The Scientology Network programming is available locally on MOR TV and CW 44, or you can tune in on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.