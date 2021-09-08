Journeys Counseling Ministry Launches New Website

Costa, Mesa, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Journeys Counseling Ministry is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. This website provides valuable insight into the services they offer and the foundation behind their beliefs.

Journeys Counseling Ministry provides professional coaching, psychotherapy, and spiritual direction from counselors who take a Christian worldview. They are an interdenominational counseling service that works with patients from many backgrounds, including individuals who don’t have a religious affiliation.

Randy Powell, the founder of Journeys Counseling Ministry, states, “Before I began Journeys, I was the Director of Counseling at Vanguard University and a Singles Pastor for a local church. I realized that with ministry, the message can’t be individualized, but with counseling, the process can be personalized and more intimate. Journeys Counseling was started to do ministry in a personalized format. I enjoy being a part of the journey with each person as they walk with Jesus.”

Journeys Counseling Ministry is a Christian organization that believes counseling should address the whole person and be respectful of their varying faiths. They also feel an individual’s beliefs play an essential role in their lives and are valuable when they feel distressed. Their team uses counseling to help their patients further develop those resources.

Anyone interested in the counseling ministry can find out more by visiting the Journeys Counseling Ministry website or by calling 1-714-957-1973.

